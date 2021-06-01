In Spain it is already impossible to refuel for less than one euro (no, at low cost gas stations either)

If you go to the gas station with some regularity and pay attention to the prices, you will have noticed the escalation that they have starred in for some time now. Something that has been corroborated by data from the Consumer Price Index (CPI): during the first five months of 2021, the value of fuel has risen 2.7%. So much so that in Spain it is already impossible to put gasoline or diesel for less than one euro. Not in low cost establishments.

Every week the Oil Bulletin of the European Union reveals the behavior of both at the same time that it informs us about the annual balance. In so far this year, the average price of a liter of gasoline has risen by 12.6% and that of diesel by 11.5%. It should be remembered that before Easter the two fuels recovered the levels prior to the coronavirus pandemic as a result of the rebound experienced since November 2020. A comeback that in the case of diesel is 17% and in that of gasoline 16%.

Above one euro

The consequence of these movements obviously has an impact on the driver’s pocket: nowadays it is impossible to refuel in Spain for amounts less than one euro. Gone are the months in which the service station panels returned figures of 0.98 cents. The data from the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO) perfectly reflect this situation: so far in 2021, the average price of gasoline is 1,298 euros and diesel is paid, on average, 1,166 euros. Gasoline 98 stands at 1,457 euros and diesel A + at 1,262 euros.

And if you are thinking of resorting to ‘low cost’ gas stations to try to conquer a price below the euro bar… we have bad news for you. Since May it is no longer possible to find fuel at that price in these types of establishments. Once again, we turn to the official data from MITECO: the price of gasoline ranges between 1,195 and 1,273 euros while the diesel range ranges from 1,050 to 1,125 euros. If we opt for the big oil companies, the figures are somewhat higher: 1,327-1,387 euros in the case of gasoline and 1,194-1,254 for diesel.

5 Ways to Contain Our Monthly Fuel Spending

Far from the highs … for now

Despite the constant rise in prices, for the moment both gasoline and diesel are far from the highs they set in September 2012 when going through the gas station cost 1,522 and 1,445 euros, respectively. At the same time, Spanish service stations are still among the cheapest in the European Union (EU) and the Euro Zone, where a liter of gasoline costs 1,476 and 1,528 euros and diesel is priced at 1,318 and 1,340 euros.

Why are prices going up?

To understand this increase you have to know the different parts that make up that final figure: According to the Spanish Association of Petroleum Products Operators (AOP) and PwC, 36% is marked by the barrel of Brent (the benchmark in Europe), 50% (even slightly more in the case of gasoline) are taxes , 12% corresponds to logistics and commercialization and 2% is the wholesale gross margin.

Therefore, one of the main causes is the rise in the barrel of Brent which, in recent months, has recovered thanks to the prospects for an improvement in the global economy as a result of the coronavirus vaccines.

Another cause we have to look for in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies. They are the ones who decide how much raw material is pumped: when, in 2020, they reduced it, the barrel appreciated. Currently, daily production is around eight million bd (barrels per day), but in May it will increase by 600,000, in June another 700,000 will be added and in July it will reach 881,000. To all this, we must also add eventual situations that may affect the price of oil, such as the Ever Given stranding in the Suez Canal, an area through which a large part of the refined oil that is consumed in the world circulates. .

