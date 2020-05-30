THE La Liga, responsible for the first and second divisions of the Spanish Championship, announced this Saturday that the clubs will be able to return to collective training from this Monday, 1st of June. The announcement comes a day after the resumption of the tournament was confirmed for June 11 and is motivated by the easing of restrictive measures imposed by the government to contain the progress of the coronavirus.

“La Liga clubs will start collective training from Monday, June 1, as the government issued a decree to relax some national restrictions established after the declaration of a state of emergency,” La Liga said in a statement.

The return to collective training is the fourth and final stage of the training protocol prepared by La Liga. In the first phase, the teams returned to individual activities in early May. In the second stage, they progressed to group training of up to ten players and, in the third, it was possible, since last Monday, to perform exercises in groups of up to 14 players.

After the approval of the Superior Sports Council, linked to the Ministry of Sport, the league and the Royal Football Federation of Spain defined that the Spanish Championship will start again on June 11th. The classic between Sevilla and Betis will mark the restart of the tournament, which has been suspended since March 12.

To make up for the delay in the calendar, there will be games on Mondays and Fridays, a measure allowed by the country’s football federation, which contradicted the decision of the local court. The permit will only be valid until the end of the current season.

Barcelona is the leader of the competition, with 58 points, two more than vice-leader Real Madrid. There are 11 rounds left to the end of the championship, which should be concluded on July 19th.

