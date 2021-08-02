In Spain 6 out of 10 people have at least one wearable | News | Connectivity

In Spain 6 out of 10 people have at least one wearable.

In today’s society, technology has increasingly become an essential part of our daily lives. And it is that, although we do not notice it, it can be present in our clothes, shoes, glasses, and even in our own body. Wearable devices are a common part of our lives today. The funny thing is that, despite this, more than 50% of Spaniards do not know what they are, according to data from the latest online price comparison study idealo.es.

The anglicized “wearable” has made a place for itself among technology lovers, it refers to smart electronic devices that can be incorporated into clothing or the body, either as implants or as accessories. According to data from the idealo study, the millennial generation is the one with the most knowledge about these wireless products: 42% of the respondents affirm to be sure or very sure of knowing them. Today, we find different types of devices. The results of the survey carried out by the comparator show that smart watches or smartwatches are the wearables preferred by the Spanish, followed by wireless headphones, bracelets and GPS trackers.

Even if it looks like a lie, these wireless gadgets are over 100 years old: Engineer Miller Reese Hutchison designed what many consider to be the first wearable device in history in 1895. It was an electric hearing aid called the “Acousticon”. Having a device of this type at that time was a luxury, but the panorama has changed: according to idealo data, currently six out of ten people in Spain have at least one wearable device.

Idealo analysis concludes that the demand for these has increased significantly in the last two years– Interest in smartwatches is up 785%, demand for wireless headphones is up 207%, and demand for activity wristbands up 7714%.

As the use of this technology becomes popular, it also becomes more accessible, and the data analyzed by the comparator shows how the price trend varies: the average price of products such as wireless headphones is € 93.12 – € 12.28 % less than in 2019-, while that of smartwatches stands at € 227.68, -1.85% more compared to that year-, and that of activity wristbands of € 72.05, with an increase of 3.4%.

Useful technology for people 55 and older

According to the study, 45% of those surveyed over 55 years of age find vital uses in wearables, since they are devices that allow their health status to be measured in real time, thus providing the possibility of informing family members, something useful in times of pandemic. In addition, the data indicate that the Spanish use these devices mainly for monitoring their physical condition, calls, social networks and work.

“Technology is becoming more and more a key part of our life, so much so that sometimes we do not realize it and we have thousands of options at hand, as time passes it becomes more accessible”, he emphasizes Adrián Amorín, idealo country manager. “Users constantly demand technological advances, currently things like augmented reality glasses, smart watches and fitness meters are something everyday,” says Amorín.