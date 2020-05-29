Of the 191 cities in São Paulo that registered new cases of covid-19 in the past week, 165 of them (86%) will be authorized by the state government to reopen the trade as of Monday. Even with the increase in new infections, 124 of these municipalities were included in phase 2 of the state reopening plan, in which stores, shopping centers and real estate, for example, can operate. Another 41 of these cities will be in phase 3, where even bars, restaurants and beauty salons can be reopened.

The numbers are a survey made by the Estadão based on data from the Secretariat of Health and the collaborative platform Brasil.IO, which gathers statistics by municipality and date since the beginning of the pandemic.

The report compared the total of new cases registered in each municipality in the seven days prior to the announcement of the reopening plan (May 20 to 26) with the statistics from the previous week (May 13 to 19).

The easing of the quarantine even in cities with an upward trend in the pandemic contradicts the state government’s assertion that the reopening would begin in locations with a consistent drop in cases.

Among the municipalities that were included in phases 2 and 3 of the reopening, despite registering an increase in infections, there are, in addition to the capital, other large cities with a significant increase in the number of new infections.

São José dos Campos is one such example. In the last week, it registered 214 new confirmed cases of covid, a number 86% higher than the 115 notified in the previous week. Even so, it is in the opening phase 2.

Jundiaí has ​​a similar situation: the total of new infections jumped 60% in one week (from 176 to 283), but it may also reopen trades on Monday.

In Piracicaba, also included in phase 2, the increase was even greater in the analyzed period: 137%. The new cases went from 81 to 192. Taubaté, São José do Rio Preto, Ribeirão Preto, Hortolândia, Limeira, Valinhos and Bragança Paulista are other cities in the same situation.

In the city of São Paulo, the only one in the metropolitan region to be spared phase 1 (in which the stricter restrictions continue) and to be included in phase 2, the number of new cases grew by 10%, from 8,958 to 9,914 in the analyzed period .

Araraquara and Jaú are part of the group of municipalities that, despite the increase in new cases, were included in phase 3, which is even more permissive. In both, the total of new registrations grew by 43% and 48%, respectively.

Risk

For epidemiologist Paulo Lotufo, professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (FMUSP), the decision to reopen trade in regions with high cases is “risky”. “It is quite contradictory, the criteria have not been well defined. The easing only has to start happening when you have a consistent reduction in numbers. And it takes at least seven days in a row to be able to affirm that.”

The physician Alexandre Naime Barbosa, head of infectology at the Universidade Estadual Paulista (Unesp) and a full member of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases, recognizes that the ideal scenario would be stability in the number of new cases for flexibility, but says that the reopening plan may be positive in giving autonomy for each city to define its rules according to its epidemiological scenario.

“Even if a certain city is in a region of flexibility, the mayor is not obliged to authorize the reopening. He has to be responsible and assess its reality. It is important that there is this reassessment week by week to monitor the situation in each location” , highlights.

Multiple criteria

Questioned, the State Department of Health stated that the article “ignores the criteria defined by the State for the classification of the phases” because the reopening plan is multifactorial, observing “not only the number of cases and deaths, but also the balance of hospitalizations and occupation of beds ICU, with daily analyzes “.

The secretariat’s own data, however, show that the ICU occupancy rate and the number of people hospitalized has been increasing in recent days. Yesterday, the volume of intensive care beds occupied in the State broke a record, reaching 77.4%. The number of hospitalized patients with covid-19 in the state network jumped from 10.1 thousand on May 15 to 12.5 thousand yesterday.

The secretariat also justified that the plan “does not observe the municipalities in isolation, having a regionalized character” and that it will continuously monitor the measure, which will allow “requalification in a weekly period for a more restrictive scenario according to the variation of the indexes”.

