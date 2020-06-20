Amidst stress and fatigue, lack of materials and training, South African health personnel are facing the increase in coronavirus sufferers, awaiting the peak of the pandemic, expected in July.

« How can you work with eight pairs of gloves during a twelve-hour shift? » Says a nurse at Livingstone Hospital in Eastern Cape Province, who does not want to reveal her name.

So far, South Africa, the country on the continent most affected by the disease, has recorded nearly 84,000 cases of infection, with more than 1,700 deaths, and anticipates a peak of the pandemic within a few weeks.

Most cases are concentrated in three provinces, Western Cape (south), Gauteng (north) and Eastern Cape (south).

« It is difficult to predict whether we will be able to manage this situation, » says a doctor from the city of East London, in the Eastern Cape, and denounces the lack of respirators and training of health personnel.

« The system was malfunctioning before, so it is difficult to prepare for a pandemic, » he adds.

At their hospital, they closed the intensive care unit for a week after discovering a case of COVID-19. Staff were tested, premises were disinfected, but some patients died.

– « I work without pause » –

« I wouldn’t say they died because we couldn’t receive them, but perhaps they would have survived if they had been admitted to intensive care, » says the doctor.

At least five Eastern Cape hospitals were momentarily closed to be decontaminated after more than 200 positive cases emerged among the province’s health personnel, according to the Hospersa health personnel union.

A move regretted by Eastern Cape health services spokesman Sizwe Kupelo.

« It is a global epidemic and I have not heard of any other country where medical personnel ask that hospitals be closed when a case is detected, » he says indignantly.

Other hospitals closed due to strikes to denounce working conditions, poor hygiene and workload.

Beverley McGee, a nurse who contracted the virus, expressed her unease this week in a letter to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

« We work without pause in my hospital, » writes this employee of a private clinic in Cape Town. « We nurses are emotionally drained, full of fury, anxiety, fear, stress and disappointment. »

« Every time I try to transfer a patient to an intensive care unit at our referral hospital, they tell me that they are full, » says an emergency worker at a hospital in the Cape region (south).

« I think that will be very, very hard. We only have limited oxygen resources, and having to decide who can have access terrifies me, » he adds, denouncing the situation of patients with respiratory difficulties forced to spend the night sitting in chairs.

The situation is complicated. After large cities, rural areas now face the flow of COVID-19 patients.

« From one moment to the next, everyone starts to test positive, » says a doctor at Nompumelelo Hospital, in the small town of Peddie (south). « For small hospitals like ours … support is not enough. »

« It will be very difficult if … we try to continue presenting this image of serenity, preparation and calm that we have wanted to show, » he warns.

« The Eastern Cape is vulnerable … There is no need to be misled … Our government has to wake up. »

