His « stars » have been of no use to him. Crowned last year as the « best restaurant in the world », Die Wolfgat suffers like the rest of the tables in South Africa from the devastating effects of the coronavirus.

The restaurants in the African country hardest hit by the covid-19 pandemic have not received a single client since March 27, the date of the start of the confinement decreed by the authorities to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

From the beginning of May, those who wanted were able to resume a kind of activity preparing food for home delivery.

« We have been badly beaten, » sums up the chef and owner of the Wolf Wolf – Afrikaans ‘Corner of the Wolf – located in the coastal town of Paternoster, two hours’ drive from the Cape Town (southwest). « It all happened very quickly and radically. »

Opened in 2016, its restaurant was ranked the best on the planet last year thanks to an amazing seven-course menu that mixes local ingredients like seaweed and berries.

Since March, chef van der Merwe has been without foreign tourists, half of his clientele.

« Even before the confinement entered into force in South Africa, our international guests voided their reservations because of the situation in their countries. »

As soon as he could light the stove, the cook began preparing dishes for two for delivery, despite the distance, even in Cape Town, at prices lower than his status would have allowed him to sell.

« We entered fully into this because we did not know when we could open, » he explains.

« Anything had to be done to try to make up for the huge financial losses and with no real prospect of future earnings. It’s just a drop in the ocean, but this has allowed us to stay motivated and creative. »

Despite the difficulties, Kobus van der Merwe believes he is fortunate to have been able to count on accumulated reserves thanks to the reputation of his establishment. « With a normal season, maybe we couldn’t have lasted that long, » he confesses.

This week, the South African president gave the profession some oxygen by announcing that the restaurants will be able to open again soon, although the date and conditions have yet to be specified.

« We are eager to find our clients again but we have understood that it will not be in normal conditions, » emphasizes the chef, anticipating the sanitary restrictions that will undoubtedly be imposed.

« The return to a form of normality will take time, » he says, and « nothing will be like before. »

