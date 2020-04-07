Measured by Covid-19 in the world, only comparable with “war situations”.

In an analysis of the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in Latin America and the Caribbean, the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) warns that, as “the action of governments is being carried out on the basis trial and error processes “,” in some cases the health crisis is acquiring elements of political crisis“

He explains that “the lack of protection of the poorest sectors and the difficulties they face in obtaining essential basic goods has already led to social outbursts.”

To conclude that “the Covid-19 will have serious short and long term effects on supply and demand at the aggregate and sectoral level, whose intensity and depth will depend on the internal conditions of each economy, world trade, the duration of the epidemic and the social and economic measures to prevent contagion ”.

It maintains that “the State must undertake planning activities that generate the conditions to sustain and then stimulate supply and demand. This requires public capacities and resources, and policy instruments that must be designed in line with the productive capacities of each country, seeking to preserve the installed capacities ”.

In general, he points out, “the world economy is experiencing a health, human and economic crisis unprecedented in the last century and that is continually evolving. In the face of the coronavirus disease pandemic (COVID-19), the economies are closed and paralyzed, and societies go into more or less severe quarantines, measures only comparable to those of war situations ”.

He warns that “although it is not known how long the crisis will last or what form the recovery could take, the faster and more forceful the response, the fewer the negative effects. Some of the traditional market mechanisms may not be sufficient to face it due to the interruption of productive activities and the consequent contraction of demand. ”

And it is noted that “the most important action to face the Covid-19 is containment of virus spread through self-isolation, quarantine and social distancing. This measure has positive impacts for health when flatten the contagion curve. But, it also affects economic activity since distancing generally implies a slowdown in production or even its total interruption. This decreases working hours and wages and results in consequent reduction of the aggregate demand for goods and services ”.

Check the Cepal analysis:

CEPAL by Aristegui News on Scribd