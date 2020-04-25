Official club profile on Twitter jokingly warned that the left-back was not negotiated with Buffalo Bills, the NFL team that hired a player similar to the “King”

The period without competitions has sharpened the creativity of clubs on social networks, which has played countless games related or not to football. This Saturday it was São Paulo’s turn to use the NFL Draft as a source of inspiration, since among the players chosen from college football, one has a great similarity with Reinaldo.

To avoid any speculation, the official profile of Tricolor on Twitter, as a joke, released an “official note” stating that he did not negotiate the left-back with Buffalo Bills, the team that drafted wide receiver Gabriel Davis, from the University of Central Florida , which would be Kingnaldo’s double. See what the text published in the social network São-Paulina said:

“Official note

São Paulo Futebol Clube clarifies that it did not negotiate the transfer of the athlete Reinaldo to Buffalo Bills, of the NFL “.

São Paulo discovered a double of Reinaldo in the NFL and tried to clarify the case (Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net)

Photo: Lance!

It didn’t take long for the game to mirror the network and make the followers laugh. Some, even, reported relief, because when they saw it for the first time they thought that Reinaldo was leaving the club or actually received some proposal. The player, absolute starter for over two years, is one of the most charismatic of the squad and one of the most wanted by the fans.

The 2020 NFL Draft has been running since last Thursday and is in the seventh round of choice. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, negotiations are taking place by videoconference. This Saturday will be the last day of the event that takes college football players to the NFL clubs, which is the professional football league.

See too:

