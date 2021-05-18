In small white outfit, Jem Wolfie plays basketball | Instagram

The beauty model, fitness instructor and also pianist Jem Wolfie has proven once again to be one of the most beautiful fitness girls and this thanks to a photograph that she shared and also constantly shares her great skills within the world of sports.

The influencer once again she wanted to bring her infamous curves to the fore while she was doing what she loves the most.

This time we will show you a photograph in which she shows off her beautiful curves while playing a little basketball with a fairly small outfit.

It should be noted that although the influencer since last January lost her millions of followers on the Instagram social network, her photographs and all her content are still on several accounts of said social network and this is thanks to her millions of fans who enjoy to see her in undergarments.

On the other hand, the fitness influencer is a chef who has completely managed to take advantage of her slim and of course unmatched figure.

And this is how Jem continues to impress his fans even though he no longer has his official Instagram account.