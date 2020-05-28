To Rosario Murillo

Doña Rosario, I am writing to you because Daniel Ortega, dictator who in theory controls Nicaragua, is absent and the few times that he has appeared on television he appears disoriented, as if he were already in another world, I do not know if due to age, illness or for the medication he receives. The impression remains that he no longer decides anything and, instead, every decision the government makes bears its unmissable seal. By the way the government operates, you have gained life-and-death power over many of us. The decisions you have made and those you will make will have decisive consequences for our future and you will have to answer for them. So it is you I am addressing.

Bad hour

Nicaragua lives its saddest hours. Death walks with its sinister scythe through the streets and roads of the country. Every day we know of acquaintances, friends, relatives who die in a cascade of pain that we cannot imagine. Have you cried to someone? And they say the worst is missing. Have you lost someone close already, ma’am? How many times a day are you offering condolences in these tough times? Have you stopped to think about what is your responsibility in this tragedy?

Responsibilities

I cannot hold your government responsible because Covid-19 has arrived in Nicaragua. The virus was going to come whether you were a liberal government or a blue and white one in power. This is not a matter for revolutionaries, Sandinistas or coup leaders. What you are responsible for is the response your government has given to the threat and the presence of the plague in Nicaragua. For five months the alarms have been sounded in the world and each country has been preparing itself according to its own realities for what is to come. It is not something unforeseen, as you have said.

Contagion

His government not only did not take the forecasts that common sense and the experience of other countries indicated, but began to brag about having one of the best health systems on the planet here, and to promote, to the surprise of the world, infections . Tell me, what was the purpose of making marches like that of “Love in the time of Covid” that you promoted when the world called physical distance? It is no coincidence that many of those who participated in these activities believing their word were among the first to be infected.

Fatal errors

His government, at least acknowledge it, downplayed the threat. We all remember the deputy Edwin Castro happily mocking another opposition deputy because he wore a mask in parliament. Another of his faithful journalists said that this was a “disease of the rich.” I know many public hospital workers who claim that until recently they were prohibited from wearing masks “so as not to create an alarm.” And, in a crazy rhetoric, they attributed the forecast demands to a “coup” campaign that they so much like to victimize. Now they come out with that Nicaragua followed the Swedish model. What a crazy think! From Swedish, his model, Doña Rosario, only has “the done”, as we say in Nicaragua.

Fake news

You personally established an evil information policy. Not only because you lie every day about the situation, but because you labeled everything that contradicted it as “false news”, even threatening to prosecute those who said what you did not want to be said, the truth, above all. In other words, if you say that “2 plus 2 equals 5” that must be true for your judges, while “2 plus 2 equals 4” becomes, to contradict it, a “fake new” to punish. Mathematics, however, has been her worst enemy, Mrs. Rosario. They are not manipulated. Every time I see her more in trouble to match the numbers to the reality that she wants to sell us.

Gravediggers

If anything did well, it was organizing an army of gravediggers and footprint erasers. It is that those are the specialties of regimes like yours. So, I think, we have not seen so many unburied corpses in the streets, as happened in Ecuador. And I hope we don’t get to see them.

Covid team

Finally, if there is any sanity left in your government, accept that you were wrong. There is still time to avoid further mortality. Stop continuing to spread infections, support staying home for whoever you can, encourage the use of precautions, allow the authorities of the Pan American Health Organization to support them to get out of it, report truthfully, do Covid exams, let private hospitals do it … Anyway, stop going in the opposite direction because up to now, it seems that you and your government are on the Covid-19 team and not against it. And we are paying that with hundreds of dead.