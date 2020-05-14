Dying from coronavirus

This plague not only takes our life, but even the right to a dignified death. If it was enough to die, now things are worse. To die of coronavirus is to spend the last few days isolated, to be seen as the disease itself and not as the human being that it was, and in the end to die ginormously, without farewell, to be put up as a market bundle, tucked into a sealed coffin, and to go straight to the cemetery or crematorium. Hopefully there will be one or another family member, if it is not buried as an undesirable waste by strangers for whom their main concern will be not contaminating themselves and finishing their work soon to go home. And this is valid, with its exceptions, for everyone.

Dictatorship

But here in Nicaragua it is worse. We don’t just have the plague. We also have a heartless dictatorship. If someone thought that the worst thing that could happen to their country is having the Covid-19 plague on them, they don’t know what it is to have the plague and a dictatorship like Ortega Murillo together. And if we ourselves thought that the worst thing was having the dictatorship Ortega Murillo, well, now that we have the dictatorship and the plague we know that there was more bottom in the barrel.

Enemies

Dying here, in Nicaragua, now, for Covid 19, takes a special dimension. It is no longer just dying alone and being buried on the run, but also being seen as an enemy of the State for getting sick and dying. It is that the plague, in that irrationality to which the dictatorship has accustomed us, is taken as a “coup” strategy to attack “good government” and, consequently, the causes of his death will be changed, family members will be threatened so that they do not talk about more, paramilitary surveillance will be placed in the expedited funerals and, in short, they will be demanded for dying without thinking about the damage they do to the image of the government with that.

Fake news

This government has taken a liking to the term “fake news” and uses it repetitively with the same propriety that it used, for example, the terms “terrorism” or “peace fighters” after April 2018. In other words, he uses it to label the opposite of what the term means. False news is, for them, all the information that contradicts them, because the truth or falsehood, according to their belief, is determined by who says it and not by the truth of what is said.

Answer

At this point, the attitude taken by the Daniel Ortega regime towards the threat of Covid-19 is inexplicable. What does the regime gain by promoting contagion, first, and then denying information? There may be some political calculation, but it is so irrational that I, the truth, can find no other explanation than this: they do it because it is the only thing they know how to do. Lying, blaming others, repressing, threatening, and victimizing. Any threat is the master response.

Bandos

Daniel Ortega is not responsible for the arrival of the Covid-19 in Nicaragua. Sooner or later it was going to arrive, as it has reached almost every country in the world. Ortega is responsible for the response he has given to the plague. And that’s where the matter is not explained. Why instead of creating a social consensus to face this plague that is going to kill Sandinistas and opponents alike, has it been dedicated to polarizing society around an issue that should unite us? Foolish sides have been created here! Those who believe everything and those who believe nothing. Those who wear masks and those who make fun of those who wear them. Those who are more concerned with hiding information than avoiding infections, and those who seek information and ask to stop the infections. And so we go …

Gravediggers

The image of gravediggers dressed as astronauts will haunt us for years. It is a cruel image that our children will tell their grandchildren because they lived it or they also told it to them. This will be discussed for a long time. It will talk about the terrible time we live in. Of what was done wrong and what was done well. Of a plague that not only stole our life but also the right to a dignified death. And those who teamed up with the pandemic. History will judge us all.