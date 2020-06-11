Doctors

This week there was a sweep of doctors in public hospitals. What was your crime? Blasphemy. At some point in their twisted career, both Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo came to believe that they were gods. The swarm of flatterers that swarm around them convinced them. There are people who believe they are Napoleon Bonaparte or Jesus himself, and that is no greater problem because they are in the mental hospital. The problem is that these are in power.

Dancing

We live in times where for the government it is more important that a doctor dance well and with enthusiasm “The commander stays” than a service record that includes so many years of studies, decades of career, specialties and efficiency. By dancing you can become a minister. And if you can be a paramilitary for a while, you would be the best doctor that this government can get. You don’t need more. You should only do and read what they send you from El Carmen. On the other hand, if the doctor has professional solvency, he probably has his own criteria, and that is not allowed in this new sect.

Slaughter

This is a dictatorship that has established questioning them as the most serious crime that Nicaraguans can commit. Let’s see a sample button of its irrationality. In late January, about 80 armed men entered the Alal indigenous community. They burned their ranches and killed four of their members. A slaughter. In all this time, the State only captured one of the assassins. Well, this week, indigenous leaders assure that this criminal was released among the presidential pardons that the regime has granted to empty the prisons by the Covid-19. However, in prison he maintains, and there was no pandemic that made him change his mind, Ometepe boys who dared to put a blue and white flag on a pole. Sure, putting up a Nicaraguan flag is more serious than massacring a town.

Ineptitude

The logic with which this government acts in this pandemic is criminal. Their ineptitude has been exposed from I to D. Not only has it not helped anyone with financial aid or food packages for those most in need, as other countries have done to make the crisis more bearable, but it has prevented the Citizens help each other and have not established expeditious protocols to make medicine available to patients who need it. A government with a little responsibility would have freed these medicines from taxes at the moment, enacted laws that stimulate free competition and the end of pharmaceutical monopolies so that medicine inventories increase and prices become cheaper. Incidentally, those pharmaceutical monopolies are in the hands of people close to Ortega.

Tests

What is the point, for example, that the government prevent private clinics and hospitals from doing Covid-19 tests? So far the only explanation I heard was from a pro-government doctor. On one television channel, he alleged that private hospitals were going to do business if they were allowed to do the tests, and that they could charge up to $ 1,000 for each. Imagine the worry. We all know the real reason. Back to the same. People with the disease of power that Ortega and Murillo suffer hold on to any control that they may establish over anything in that eagerness to feel like gods.

Gods

Those in El Carmen know that they no longer have any prestige to lose. Be that as it may, your days are numbered. They know that they have run out of options to remain in power, because even if they are eliminated or stolen in the next elections, they will not remain as a legitimate government after that date, unless the electoral opposition again betrays Nicaragua. They don’t care that thousands more Nicaraguans die. Much less fire so many doctors when they are most needed. It is like killing the pilot of an airplane in mid-flight. One more dead or one less dead is not going to make a difference the day they are judged for it. The important thing is to feel like gods, to punish the blasphemers and to read implausible reports every Tuesday with the same conviction with which a speech is made by Napoleon Bonaparte or this Jesus in the asylum of the people.