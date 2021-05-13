In slow motion, Lis Vega shows off her shapely rear with a tiny bikini

Lis Vega He returned to revolutionize the networks after sharing a video on his Instagram account in which he is seen posing daring and sensual while enjoying a sunny afternoon.

A few hours ago, the Cuban star delighted her followers by appearing exhibiting her shapely rearguard and legs of temptation, modeling in slow motion with a tiny bikini and heels, next to a pool.

“Tropical flow 🔥 #summertime. From Miami, the city of the sun happened to leave them 💋💋💋💋 living my life, my life “, reads the clip of the actress and singer who has received all kinds of compliments.

“What an ass 🍑🍑”, “Sexy baby 🔥🔥👍” and “You are very rich my love ❤️❤️”, are some of the compliments that accompany the publication.

Previously, Lis Vega snatched sighs thanks to a couple of photographs in which her charms were visible with another sensual pink bikini.

(Swipe to see the images)

It may interest you:

Andra Day is recovering from her addiction to porn and sex

Machine Gun Kelly has experienced paranormal phenomena at Megan Fox’s home