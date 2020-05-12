The president of the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE), David Aganzo, warned the union members that “in the next few days a judicial decision will be published that will show a new boycott attempt”, after he was accused on Tuesday of bribery. Aganzo, who is accused of obtaining information upon payment of 3,000 euros from the Futbolistas ON union, explained that this information is “absolutely false” and announced that he will defend his “honor” against anyone who questions it.

“I have been in the AFE presidency since November 2017. Since that day I have worked with all my efforts in defending the interests of those who make football possible on the field of play: footballers and footballers. I have rendered accounts of all my management with transparency and honesty, and a support in the last Assembly of 98%, “he recalled.

“I represent a union with more than 40 years of history and nearly fifty workers, and no other objective guides us than the full and unwavering defense of the rights of the more than ten thousand soccer players who, like you, we make up AFE “, added Aganzo in the communication with the affiliates.

In this way, the president of the most representative footballers’ union in Spain said that “transparency will always be a fundamental part” of his policy as president and announced that “in the coming days” he will convene a Board of Directors to inform the collegiate bodies of the information published in a media outlet where an affiliate and union worker attributes to me some allegedly criminal acts, with total falsehood, “he indicates.

For Aganzo, the publication of this information has “the sole intention of doing harm”. “Undermine the prestige of myself and the institution I represent, and try to influence spurious interests in the management of the Association. A matter that, as you can suppose, is already in the hands of the lawyers to respond with all forcefulness, “he snapped.

In addition, Aganzo warned his affiliates that “it is not the first time” that they have been attacked and affirmed that “in the next few days a judicial decision will be made public that will show a new attempt to break the unit and boycott the management of this union” , ended the head of AFE, who thanks “once again” to all the footballers who make up the union.

