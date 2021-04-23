In shock Lady Di? Discharges to Queen Elizabeth overshadowed celebration

In shock Lady Di? Downloads to Queen Elizabeth overshadowed celebration | AP

One of the most frenetic celebrations in the United Kingdom, are those that honor the anniversaries of Queen Elizabeth, some of them very particular in which the monarch received six shocks, a very traumatic first experience for Lady Diana spencer.

One of the birthdays of Queen Isabel, was completely marked by surprises, some not so pleasant at the time when six shocks made her a target and a possible victim of fatality.

The life of “Your Majesty“, who recently celebrated her 95th anniversary last Wednesday, April 21, is flooded with interesting anecdotes and endless funny moments, although some not so much, it was particularly on this special date where the monarch was at the mercy of a lethal moment.

It happened several years ago, when the Queen of England She presided over one of these festivities in which she participated with the people, who admired the experienced Amazon as part of the traditional “Trooping the Color” parade held in her honor since 1784.

Riding on a horse, equestrian activity being one of her great hobbies, in an instant six volleys made her the target of a gr @ ve attack, the person in charge, identified as Marcus Sarjeant, who discharged a fire device with cap on six occasions! Rubber rings inside, after targeting the mother of Prince Charles of Wales in 1981.

The young man reportedly pointed the object at the queen, who was riding down The Mall, heading towards the field of London’s despicable Horse Guards Road.

At that time, the sovereign, now 69 years old on the throne, would have left one of her official residences, Buckingham Palace mounted on her faithful black Burmese horse, when she was suddenly surprised by the gifts, and even more Because nothing happened to him after receiving them!

That was not enough for the woman with the most noble titles to be perplexed and for a few minutes confused, although it did not take long for her to regain her composure remembering the strong personality that characterizes her.

After recovering, she would control the horse and continued her route, while her escort closed ranks surrounding her and she rode back, according to details.

As for Marcus Sarjeant, his individuals immediately emerged, it turned out that he would have left the air force, the navy, and the army as well. He claimed to be anti-monarchical and when asked about the reasons for his attack on the key figure of British royalty, he replied: “I wanted to be famous. I wanted to be someone.”

Sarjeant was put on trial under the “Treason Law”, being the only person prosecuted under this law since 1842, he was found guilty and received a sentence of five years in prison, later, he would be released after three years.

Horrible experience for Lady Di

It is worth mentioning that the experience was not only shocking for the royals but also for Lady Diana Spencer “Princess of Wales”, who in that same year, was a witness for the first time of this tradition that almost ended in trag3dia.

Diana of Wales was a few months away from becoming a princess and at that time she greeted all the people from a carriage in which she circulated with Prince Andrew, while her fiancé rode with her mother, the queen.

In later years, “the sovereign of Great Britain, Wales and Northern Ireland, Australia, Canada and the annexed Territories” continued the tradition, yet she admires him from the balcony of the official residence with her family.

Last 2020, the virus outbreak would completely stop the plans until today, two years in which the traditions and protocols of Queen Elizabeth and the entire British Family have had to take other different directions.

This year, not only are the restrictions due to the health crisis added, which still remain in much of Europe and which were also the ones that also marked the recent funeral service in which they fired Duke Philippe of Edinburgh, husband of Queen Elizabeth and his companion for 73 years of life.