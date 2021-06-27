In Shakira style, Norma Palafox delights her fans with a daring dance at the Exatlon

Norma Palafox He shook social networks again, now with a tremendous and daring dance during one of the broadcasts of the famous Exatlon reality show in the United States in which he has participated since last February, when he put a pause in his career as a footballer in the League. MX Women.

The ex from Chivas showed off her dancing skills, recalling her best steps from the choreographies posted in her Tik Tok videos, leaving all her classmates surprised by integrating with the professional dancers who performed the Arab dance show.

Wearing the traditional pair of coins that is used for this dance, the Sonoran imitated the steps in the Shakira style, causing the fury of the other Exatlon participants.

Norma is in the final stage of her participation in reality and will have to report with her new team in Mexican soccer, the Tuzas del Pachuca, a club that would be putting together a tremendous blunderbuss with the possible trident. That would form Palafox, Cuevas and Charly Corral, who aims to strengthen the Hidalgo.

The Sonoran woman has won 7 of the 21 weeks that she has been in contention in the reality show where she is part of the famous team and in which she aspires to a prize of 200 thousand dollars.

