In seven out of 10 streets in Spain it will not be possible to exceed 30 km / h from Tuesday

Starting next tuesday It will not be possible to circulate at more than 30 kilometers per hour on almost 70% of the streets of Spain, a measure that, according to the experts, will achieve kinder, sustainable and healthy cities, where cars, bikes, scooters and pedestrians can coexist more safely.

The modification of the Traffic Regulations in which the new speed limits in cities It was approved on November 10 but a period of six months was given, from its publication in the BOE a day later, to make the change known to the citizens and that the municipalities could adapt.

Thus, since May 11, the speed limit in urban centers It will be 20 km / h on roads with a single carriageway and sidewalk platform, 30 km / h on those with a single lane per traffic direction (most of it) and 50 km / h in those with two or more lanes per direction.

Many cities have already established the 30 km / h limitation in some of its streets via Municipal ordinancesWhat the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has done is “normalize” it, says the president of the Transport, Sustainable Mobility and Road Safety Commission of the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP), Alfonso Gil.

Calm traffic

The new limitations respond to a claim from city councils such as Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Malaga, Bilbao, Zaragoza or Valencia and also have the endorsement of the FEMP.

The Director General of Traffic, Pere Navarro, has stressed on several occasions that this reduction in speed on the streets will allow the municipal authorities create cities “kinder, more humane, where they can live together more safely the different road users “.

It is a “star measure to calm traffic”, as Navarro said this week in an appearance in the Senate, in which to the question of why this measure, he replied: “By common sense.”

And it is that, for the person in charge of Traffic, driving at 50 km / h on a one-way street is “real nonsense”, since “whatever comes out you take it ahead”.

In 2019 (before the pandemic), Deaths in traffic accidents on urban roads increased by 6%, while on the roads they were reduced in the same proportion. In addition, 82% of the victims in cities that year were vulnerable users (pedestrians, cyclists and motorists).

According to a study by the World Health Organization (WHO), the risk of a pedestrian dying after being hit for a vehicle is up to five times less if it circulates at 30 km / h than at 50 km / h.

A great silent revolution: less fumes and less noise

None of the sources consulted has the data on how many kilometers the 30 km / h limitation will affect, although the DGT estimates that it will be between 70% and 80% of the streets and the head of Road Safety at the FEMP is convinced that “you can go around Spain several times.”

Gil, also deputy mayor of Bilbao, considers the measure a “brave bet” that comes to “clarify” and affirms that more humane and, in the medium term, more competitive cities will be achieved.

In his view, it supposes a “great silent revolution that our lives are going to change “because I know reduces acoustic impact and greenhouse gases, in addition to the “significant” decline in the accident rate, especially in the number of fatalities due to being run over.

“It will make it possible for public transport have competitive advantage, that coexistence with the bike and the scooter is normalized and that the pedestrian look more protected“, he assures.

Gil insists on “the thousands of kilometers that we are going to calm and that without a doubt they will have a very clear impact on people’s lives “, some citizens who when they witness the change feel that “they recover the sense of the street”. Also, they are more attractive to trade.

And healthier. Various studies indicate that the acoustic impact generates heart disease and accelerates the process in diseases such as Alzheimer’s, while diseases such as asthma or COPD have a better perspective with the decrease in speed.

Faced with criticism that circulation is going to slow down, Gil argues that having a more constant speed the traffic flows better, and also specifies that the measure “does not go against the car.”

“In Europe they look at us with a certain envy”, stresses.

A ‘yes’ with nuances

The president of the DIA victims’ association, Francisco Canes, values ​​the new limits because, according to him, they do not slow down traffic but pacify it and protect the most vulnerable, above all, pedestrians and, especially, the elderly and children, the main victims of the abuses.

In the same vein, the director of Mobility and Road Safety of the RACE, Antonio Lucas, who, from the perspective of road safety, adds the reduction of noise pollution and protection of the environment.

However, it warns that the limitation without justification of 30 km / h can cause delays and traffic problems on roads that do not require it, so it advocates a variable speed, depending on the circumstances.

The measure has a relatively low acceptance by the drivers, according to data from the latest Barometer of the Spanish Foundation for Road Safety (FESVIAL), which confirms that the degree of agreement has dropped from 51% in 2020 to 43.2% this year.

For the Pedalibre association the objective is “commendable” but the measure is not enough, because “practice tells us that the speed is not lowered with limitations but with road design and inspection“, says its spokesman, Fernando García, who recognizes, however, that it is impossible to have a police officer or a radar on every street.