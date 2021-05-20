In set and satin heel, Galilea Montijo challenges the summer

In outfit and satin heels, Galilea Montijo challenges the summer | Instagram

With a set of shorts, blazer, and maxi heels, the presenter Galilea Montijo, defies the summer with one of the strongest trends of the season, once again, the colleague of Andres Legarreta and other presenters, bet on “satin” at its best.

Galilea Montijo, one of the most popular and tendentious faces of the morning of Televisa, Mexico, bets on a selection of key pieces that have taken over fashion this summer, the perfect combination to face summer while still looking beautiful.

The “Today’s driver“, she reappears in one of her latest photos on Instagram with a set of shorts and a blazer, under her clothes,”Gali“She opted for a top in” champagne “color, which combined with the color of some high platforms with which she gave more definition to her legs, which protruded from the knee down.

In the image the “Latingal ambassador” wears a look consisting of long shorts and a matching blazer. A pattern that mixes different shades such as pink and light blue, which intermingle.

The “fashionista” did not clarify whether on this occasion, she wore one more of the clothing brand’s designs that she wears par excellence, but it is on most occasions that Martha Galilea Montijo models most of the beautiful outfits of this line of clothes of which is the official image.

In each of her appearances on the Las Estrellas program, the “cheerleader“Almost 50 years old, she impacts everyone with each of her looks, with which she exudes great elegance and enhances her attractive qualities.

With her abundant loose hair and marked by “water waves”, the presenter of programs such as “Vida Tv”, “Pequeños Gigantes” added 47,188 Likes among various compliments and compliments that highlighted how beautiful and pretty she looked.

Wooooooww, Linda, I saw you very apathetic on the show !!!! But your clothes are always gorgeous !!!!

It should be reiterated that the charismatic collaborator of the variety show production, Galilea Montijo, who will interpret various characters such as “The biggest prize”, “The price of your love”, “Loving you is my sin”, etc., has always appeared be one of the ones who spends the most to show off the latest fashion trend.

Every morning, the former “Tv girl” surprises viewers with cute outfits that she wears and how well her marked figure looks.

Something that continues to attract attention and leads many to question whether the “former television actress” invests a lot of money in the clothes she wears in her daily life to appear in front of the cameras.

However, many would be surprised to learn that most of these styles come from the clothing line of which she is the ambassador and apparently they are not as expensive as they appear.

Until today there have been several occasions in which Montijo Torres dominates the blazer in its different variations, from dresses to colorful outfits and in striking colors or even black, thus showing that this style has sought to adapt to the season.

Proof of this is a white blazer-type dress that the “model” wore in one of the past broadcasts and with which she wasted all her elegance.

In the same way, she wore it in another satin fabric dress with flowers in a light pink hue that combined with sneakers that highlighted her shapely legs.