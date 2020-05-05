With the next stage that Marvel Studios has for the big screen, some fans have wondered if the street team led by Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be seen soon and although it is not a fact an official statement, some theories have come out They say that this way The Defenders would enter Phase 4 of the MCU.

These characters had their own television shows produced by Netflix, however, most of these productions had a great acceptance by the audience, the so-called house of ideas and the company of the big N, ended their working relationship, One of the reasons was due to the loss of spectators.

So Marvel took the broadcast rights, but could not use them within two years, according to their agreement and these two years will be fulfilled in late 2020 and early 2021Therefore, The Defenders could reach the MCU in its late phase 4, however, it would be individually and not as a team.

An example is ‘Iron Fist’, a superhero with great martial arts skills and a defender of New York City, he also has a trick up his sleeve: his fist that breaks anything. The most effective way that is in this saga would be in ´Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ’ where there will be a combat turn and maybe he will be one of the participants.

Meanwhile with the Luke Cage case, his story would be based on the comics made by Brian Michael Bendis, where he is one of the leaders of New Avengers, therefore, if Marvel Studios wants to be inspired by this narration, we would see the impenetrable skinned man as the manager of the new generations of superheroes. If not, there would be a possibility join the ‘Hawkeye’ show, as an ally of the archer.

As for the private investigator, she could find an entry to the MCU in the series ‘She-Hulk’, Jessica Jones could use her detective skills to join Jennifer Walters (star of the show) as a professional lawyer and help her in some complex cases.

Last and not least is Daredevil, who has had more rumors of joining the franchise more than his peers, in fact, there are strong versions that indicate that the fearless man would be Peter Parker’s lawyer in ‘Spider-Man 3’, Situation that the same actor who plays the blind superhero, Charlie Cox approved this story.

It is unknown if The Defenders would enter Phase 4 of the MCU in this way, so it will be necessary to wait for this stage to begin with ‘Black Widow’ that will hit theaters in November 2020.