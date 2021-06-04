In separate beds? Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja | Instagram

For fans of Jukilopi.e. the musical artist Kimberly Loaiza and her husband Juan de Dios Pantoja whenever news is shared about them, it is synonymous with surprise, be it joy or sadness.

Although for the most part it is noble and joyous news, but it seems that this time his marriage it could be affected again, as they are said to be sleeping in separate beds now.

The couple of young celebrities of Mexican origin tend to travel constantly not only within the country, but on several occasions we have seen the family travel to other countries, recently Juanito traveled by plane for the first time.

In a video YouTube shared something that left many with the unknown of what had happened, because the couple on their most recent trip slept in separate beds, this is entitled “Alert Kimberly and Juan sleep in separate beds, do they have problems? Rod is looking for Dome “, we’ll share it with you right away.

It was on the Es Neta channel where this information was shared, the video was published on June 2 and already has more than 10,000 views.

Recently through the stories of Kimberly loaiza and her husband with whom she interprets the song “Bye bye“They shared that they would travel back to their native Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico, the beautiful port that Juan de Dios mentions on several occasions in his songs, the place where they both met, although Kim Loaiza was born in Tijuana from a very young age and moved with her family to this beautiful city.

The Pantoja Loaiza family traveled to their native Mazatlán, Sinaloa, which by the way is where their first-born Kima Sofía was born, in their stories they showed us some details of their trip both by plane and by road once they arrived.

The couple was visiting their respective families, but there was a moment when Pantoja showed his grandfather who was arranging a “cot” which is a kind of temporary bed, it is made of wood and thick canvas, it is usually for one person and It was there that Juan de Dios slept, next to him on the couch was his best friend El Super Trucha.

It is believed that there could be problems with his wife, however, as the program’s host mentions, there is the possibility that when he was resting in the house of the singer’s grandparents there has not been as much space as they thought so what is believed is that JD Pantoja gave his wife a bed and two little ones who slept with her.

This is because the next morning they are seen very close together preparing breakfast, Pantoja refers to the fact that her love is cooking on her grandmother’s stove and Kim Loaiza very proudly admits that, while her husband carried Kima in his arms and gave her a kiss your grandmother.

Another possibility that the Internet users and Jukilop fans themselves mention in the comments of the video is that Kimberly possibly slept at the home of her parents and Juan de Dios with her grandparents.

Surely the couple had not visited the port for so long that they decided to spend a little more time with their respective families, in any case they might have problems with each other, which would be something not to believe, the last thing they would do would be to publish something in social media.

At the moment the couple looks very happy because they returned to where their adventure began as Youtubers and as a couple, surely in a few days we will see them enjoy this vacation and visit the family.