In second place in the light heavyweight ranking, Aleksandar Rakic ​​will wait for the winner of Blachowicz vs. Teixeira

Nearing a title fight in the light heavyweight, Alexsandar Rakic ​​is carefully watching the division’s next steps. Aware that UFC must schedule the match between Jan Blachowicz and Glover teixeira for the belt, the Austrian indicated that he will wait for the winner of the fight.

The statements were made in an interview with Combat.

“I am willing to wait for the winner, but I can also be a reserve. Everything changes in a minute, even more so with this COVID-19 scenario. Someone may come out on the eve and they are going to need a replacement. I just need some time to train. I know I’ll be ready. I need six weeks. It’s going to be like a war. If the UFC has that option, I accept, otherwise, I will wait for the winner, because I want the belt ”, explained Rakic.

The light heavyweight declared that of the top three in the division ranking, he is the only one who did not have a chance to fight for the belt. The Austrian also showed respect for the current champion Jan BlachowiczBut he thinks he can beat him and be a long time at the top of the division.

“I want the fight for the belt, I deserve it. If you look at my record, I’m undefeated in the UFC. On the record, I have six wins and one loss, but everyone knows that I won the fight against Volkan Oezdemir. Of the first three, two already had a shot at the belt. I deserve, I am number two in the ranking. I can beat Jan, I have a lot of respect for him, I evolve, but my goal is to be a light heavyweight champion for a long time ”, concluded Rakic.

After UFC 259, the president of UFC, Dana White, I affirm that Glover teixeira he will be the next challenger to the light heavyweight belt. The fight between the Brazilian and Jan Blachowicz, has not yet defined a date.

With a record of 14-2, Rakic It is considered one of the biggest names in the semi-complete division. Second in ranking of the category, the Austrian has only one defeat in his passage through the Octagon. In his last fight, he beat Thiago Santos by unanimous decision in UFC 259.