In search of under-exploited opportunities in ESG

Sustainable investing has been around for a long time. However, in recent years the boom has been enormous, especially the pandemic has been a catalyst for strength. Competition has increased significantly among management companies, because even those who did not bet on this type of investment and who refused to see the benefits of this management, despite having a small team in the same management company and who did it at the same time. shadow, now they stick out their chests and comment that it is a strategic asset. There were even companies or private bankers who about 3-4 years ago “didn’t even know what the acronym ESG stood for,” say Burton Flynn and Ivan Nechinaev, fund managers at Terra Nova Capital.

But things have already changed and now it is even difficult not to find companies and even people who are unfamiliar with ESG investments.And with this competition, managers scrutinize investments in sectors or regions not so exploited on the sustainability side, such as the emerging markets.

And one of those managers, from northern Europe, is Nordea, which has taken on the task of exploiting these opportunities and recently launched a fund targeting emerging markets debt with ESG criteria. According to the communication from the Nordic manager, the objective is for this strategy to offer a slightly better return, but assuming lower risks, as ESG investments have shown so far that manage to reduce the potential risks of extra-financial elements that end up having an impact. financial.

The bottom Global Green Bond It will invest at least 70% in green bonds, and the rest may be invested in conventional bonds issued by sustainable companies and also social debt and linked to sustainability. The fund currently allocates one fifth to emerging markets debt.

The head of emerging debt at Nordea, Thede Ruest comments that the biggest concern that arises now for all ESG managers and rating agencies is that some companies are not as “clean” as they claim, but “it is a nightmare that we must expose ourselves to. , 3l “greenwashing” and we must come up with our own litmus test to avoid false ESG ”.

However, according to Karine Hirn, responsible for sustainability at East Capital, startups are less likely to be “guilty” of greenwasing than their peers in developed markets because they have been under less pressure on ESG metrics and thus “are less used to having to pretend they are more virtuous.”

That is why managers such as Evli, a specialist in frontier markets, have managed to find outstanding opportunities in these markets, both in equities and credit, with funds such Evli Emerging Markets Credit, with a BBB rating from MSCI ESG (average) and the Evli Emerging Frontier, which reaches a profitability of 114.4% at one year, and 33.6% at 3 years and 76.8% at five years, and of which we discussed a few months ago.

The ESG-weighted emerging market government bonds have returned 9.21% as measured by the Xtracker XQUE.DE, while non-ESG-weighted emerging market bonds have returned 4.35% in the last two years.