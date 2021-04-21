In search of treasure: Spanish trailer of ‘Children of the Sun’

Caramel Films presents the Spanish trailer for ‘Children of the Sun‘, a film by Iranian director Majid Majidi that will be released in theaters in our country on May 14. The film, which was presented in the Official Section of the Venice Film Festival, where its young protagonist, Rouhollah Zamani, won the award for the best emerging performer, was selected by Iran in the race for the Oscars for best international film. of 2021.

Majidi, one of the main exponents of Iranian social cinema, already managed to be the first Oscar nomination for Best Foreign Film for his country for ‘Children of Paradise’ in 1997. In ‘Children of the Sun‘, Majidi brings us an honest film, halfway between drama and adventure films, in which he focuses on child labor.

Their plot follows 12-year-old Al, and his three friends, who work to survive and help their families by doing small jobs in a garage and committing petty crimes to get quick money.

In a miraculous turn of events, Al is tasked with finding a hidden treasure underground. For this he recruits his friends, but before starting the mission, they must join the School of the Sun, a charitable institution that tries to educate homeless children and that is located near where the treasure is supposedly.

