

If in May 2019 about 7.9 million tourists were received, according to data from the National Statistics Institute, this year the figure is an overwhelming zero. And if then the visitors generated an expense of almost 8,200 million euros, in the current period the amount is again zero. With summer approaching, it is evident that the country needs to revive the tourism industry to avoid an even greater economic crisis and, at the same time, maintain the necessary preventive measures to avoid a new outbreak of the pandemic. The key question is, how do you manage to maintain this balance?

Requests to the Government for a sector as diverse as tourism could be summed up in two concepts: clarity (in the protocols, regulations and requirements for the arrival of tourists) and flexibility (to open establishments in line with capacity and lengthen the ertes until necessary). The opening of transit between communities is set for the end of June and that of international travelers for July 1. Despite this, many hotel chains have already announced that they expect the capacity to be between 25% and 50%. AND entities like the World Travel & Tourism Council They calculate that the numbers prior to the arrival of the coronavirus will not be recovered until 2022.

In the meantime, taking action is essential, especially if one takes into account that the tourism sector accounts for 12.3% of Spanish GDP and represents 12.7% of employment in the entire country. For this reason, the CEOE considers it necessary to step on the accelerator and reopen the flow of visitors before the date set, so as not to miss the train to neighboring countries such as Portugal, Italy or Greece, which will begin reactivation from June 15 –with restrictions – and that they are already starting to use the ‘covid-free’ tag. However, it should not be forgotten that it is necessary to define prevention protocols and safe entry and exit lines, since a new confinement would suppose the definitive thrust not only for tourism, but for the Spanish economy as a whole.

For this reason, setting clear standards stands as a primary measure. “The protocols must be as global as possible, so industry and governments must work so that all procedures are equal, recognized everywhere,” said Federico J. González Tejera, president and CEO of Radisson Hotel Group, in a digital meeting organized by the Spanish Association of Managers. “We must get governments to support the sector and work with each other to achieve a coordinated reopening and with the implementation of standard protocols to restore traveler confidence,” added Gloria Guevara, President and CEO of the World Travel & Tourism Council, at the same encounter.

For its part, a total of 50 provincial hospitality associations, with the support of the Employers Hospitality of Spain, they have delivered this week to the Government a manifesto with their different demands. In addition to the generic demand for “greater clarity and transparency to plan the reopening of the sector”, they also request a strategic plan for relaunching and reconversing the sector, the design of promotional campaigns for the revival of tourism and the dissemination of messages that convey confidence to consumers about the safety of stores.

In this sense, and with the aim of helping these businesses to face problems such as lack of cash, losses after several months without invoicing or making decisions about when and how to open their premises, Santander Bank It has reinforced its commitment to the Horeca sector (Hotels, Restaurants and Cafes), with a range of products and services specially designed for them and with a team of managers specialized in this segment. Now more than ever, the bank wants to support this sector in its digitization, with solutions such as PayGold, which allows customers to be charged by phone without the need for their card details, or the POS, with specific functionalities, for bar service, at the table or with the included management software. In addition, the entity also makes available to customers in the catering sector all kinds of financing solutions, both in the short and long term, to acquire the supplies they need for its reopening, and tools such as Agile Payment, which allows managing payment to suppliers easily and adapted to each business.

Another of the sector’s requests is to “set the safety distance as a criterion for determining the capacity of establishments, something that has been done in all European countries except Spain and Portugal, where gauging has been established.” And in economic terms, the hospitality and tourism sector has been demanding from the Executive for weeks the creation of a negotiating table to define the flexibility of the Ertes, given the slow recovery that their businesses are going to experience and the partial opening of many of them, thus as aid in the form of microcredits and tax exemptions. Some immediately necessary measures, which should also be combined with a slower reflection on what the Spanish tourism model should be in the coming years and if it is sustainable that it occupies such an important part of the Spanish economy. Of course, the view is now set to save in the best possible way the strange summer of 2020.

Air corridors: the islands lead the way

The smallest islands in Spain will be those that mark the way in the tourist reopening, both for the importance that this sector has in its economy and for the fact that they are the most advanced in de-climbing. Upon entering phase 3, La Gomera, El Hierro, La Graciosa (Canary Islands) and Formentera (Balearic Islands) will act de facto as a testing laboratory that can serve as an example for the rest of the country.

As the business association has advanced ExcelturBoth the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands already have advanced talks with some German states to create air corridors for health security that allow the arrival of visitors from the main source markets, especially those with a low incidence of covid-19. In fact, tourism entrepreneurs are calling for bilateral agreements with countries such as the United Kingdom, France, Belgium and Scandinavia to be activated in early July.

For the moment, hoteliers in Formentera have announced that bookings for July and August have already reached 50% thanks to national tourism and the money-back guarantee offered by establishments in the event of not being able to travel to the island. Good news, although they continue to demand a clear protocol on the reopening conditions and to promote the arrival of foreign visitors, who represent the majority of tourists on the paradisiacal Mediterranean island.