In search of the best diet to feed the world of tomorrow

Radical changes are needed in the world food system to safeguard our food supply and fight the malnutrition in front of global climate change, the environmental degradation and the epidemics. This is corroborated in a recent study, which also offers some ideas on how the ideal diet could be to sustainably feed all of humanity in that increasingly near future.

Asaf Tzachor’s team from the University of Cambridge in the UK has also concluded that the future global food supply cannot be protected solely by traditional approaches that previously served to increase food production. To a large extent, it will also be necessary to resort to food production systems with full environmental control, using state-of-the-art technology and relatively new foods. This is the only way to reduce the vulnerability of agricultural crops and other food sources to environmental changes, pests and diseases.

Researchers argue that global malnutrition could be eradicated by growing food from organisms commonly described as algae, including the Spirulina, the Chlorella and the kelp; insect larvae like those of the house fly; Y mycoproteins (proteins obtained from fungi). Many of these foods have already sparked interest as sufficiently nutritious and more sustainable alternatives to traditional foods of plant and animal origin.

Producing these “foods of the future” could change the way food systems work. They can be grown, at the desired scale, in modular and compact systems, suitable for both urban environments and isolated communities, such as those on remote islands. Food could be produced locally and consistently by communities, reducing their dependence on global supply chains.

Latest generation, closed and modular photobioreactors to produce Spirulina and Chlorella algae. (Photo: Vaxa (Iceland))

Tzachor argues that the current global food production system, based on traditional agriculture and livestock, is vulnerable. You are exposed to a long list of risks, including floods, frost, droughts, pests and diseases. Recent examples include wildfires and droughts in North America, outbreaks of African swine fever affecting pig farms in Asia and Europe, and desert locust clouds in East Africa. Climate change is expected to worsen these threats.

Food distribution may also be held back by global crises, such as reduced activity in product supply networks that the world has been experiencing intermittently in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the other hand, there are two billion people in the world who are food insecure, including more than 690 million undernourished people and 340 million children who suffer from micronutrient deficiencies. This persistent crisis demands a definitive solution, which could come through the ways mentioned above.

The report is titled “Future foods for risk-resilient diets” and has been published in the academic journal Nature Food. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)