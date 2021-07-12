In search of how to stimulate muscle regeneration and rebuild tissue

Share

Tweet

Share

Share

E-mail

One of the many effects of aging is the loss of muscle mass, which contributes to disability in the elderly. To counteract this loss, scientists at the Salk Institute are studying ways to accelerate the regeneration of muscle tissue, using a combination of molecular compounds that are commonly used in stem cell research.

In a study published in Nature Communications, researchers showed that the use of these compounds increased the regeneration of muscle cells in mice by activating muscle cell precursors, called myogenic progenitors.

Although more work is needed before this approach can be applied in humans, the research provides insights on the underlying mechanisms related to muscle growth and regeneration and it could, one day, help athletes and older adults regenerate tissue more effectively.

“The loss of these parents has been due to age-related muscle degeneration,” says Salk’s professor, Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte, lead author of the article. “Our study uncovers specific factors that can accelerate muscle regeneration, in addition to revealing the mechanism by which this occurred.”

The compounds used in the study are often referred to as Yamanaka factors in honor of the Japanese scientist who discovered them. These factors are a combination of proteins (called transcription factors) that control how DNA is copied for translation into other proteins.

In laboratory research, they are used to convert specialized cells, such as skin cells, into more stem cell-like cells They are pluripotent, which means that they have the ability to develop into many different types of cells.

The muscle regeneration is mediated by muscle stem cells, also called satellite cells. Satellite cells are located in a niche between a layer of connective tissue (basal lamina) and muscle fibers (myofibers). In this study, the team used two different mouse models to identify specific muscle stem cell or niche changes after the addition of the Yamanaka factors.

Thus, they focused on younger mice to study the effects of factors independent of age.

In the specific myofiber model, they found that the addition of Yamanaka factors accelerated muscle regeneration in mice by reducing the levels of a protein called Wnt4 in the niche, which, in turn, activated satellite cells. In contrast, in the specific model of satellite cells, the Yamanaka factors did not activate satellite cells or enhance muscle regeneration.

Researchers are also studying other ways to rejuvenate cells, including the use of mRNA and genetic engineering. Techniques that could eventually lead to new approaches to boost organ and tissue regeneration.