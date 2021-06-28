In search of extraterrestrial life in the exomoons

So far, 182 moons have been found in our solar system, but none outside of it. However, all indications are that exomoons must exist. Just as planets are not unique to the Solar System, moons don’t have to be either. So why haven’t we found any yet? Where and how should we look for them? How are exomoons related to the detection of life beyond the Solar System?

Very valuable information

The moons give very valuable information about the history of the planetary system to which they belong, in general, and of the planet they orbit, in particular. They allow us to understand processes such as the formation of planets, their rotation, the inclination of their axis, days and nights or tides.

By themselves, moons have proven to be strong candidates to promote the development of life, both on their surface and inside, due to the wide variety of environments and conditions they can have. The great interest that exomoons arouse and the large number of them that we think exist leads us to think that the detection of the first extrasolar moons is only a matter of time. In fact, there are already indications of the detection of several exomoons.

Various techniques have been developed to detect exomoons. The most promising are based on the method of transits, the same one used to detect exoplanets. This system consists of measuring the intensity of the light that we receive from a star. If a planet orbits around the star, from time to time, the intensity of the light we observe will be reduced, as the planet will eclipse part of that light. Thus, if an exomoon orbits around the exoplanet, the transit will undergo slight modifications. If the exomoon is in front of the planet as it transits between the observer and the star, we will observe a small reduction in the star’s light just before the planet begins the transit. On the other hand, if the exomoon is positioned behind the planet, the reduction will occur later. And, if the transit is slow enough and the exomoon is able to complete half a rotation on the planet during the transit, we could see both effects.

This is the theory, because in practice the variation of the light intensity can be lost. Fortunately there are other indirect methods to detect the variation of the light.

The most used are two. The first is to analyze the center of mass of the system around which the planet and the satellite revolve.. The exomoon modifies this system and causes the planet to be in a slightly different position relative to the center of mass.

The second option has to do with the duration of the transit, slower if the planet and moon rotate in the direction of the transit and faster if they rotate in the opposite way. In the latter case, the speed will indicate the presence of an exomoon.

Life development?

Once we are able to detect exomoons, the next step will be to look for those with the greatest potential for the development of life. The conditions present in the exomoons and, with it, their capacity to host life, are determined by the process of their formation. Since we can’t study any yet, we have to assume that their origin is similar to that of our Solar System … although they could also be very different.

Basically moons are formed by three processes. The first would be the one that gave rise to our natural satellite: a considerable impact on a rocky planet.

The other option is accretion discs on gas giants. It is the most common process for moon formation, at least in our cosmic neighborhood. During the formation of the Solar System, the existing protoplanets (especially the largest, the gas giants), kept a disk of gas and dust orbiting around them (similar to the rings of Saturn). The gravitational attraction caused the accretion of this dust, that is, the accumulation on the planet, thus forming aggregates that grow in size as they accumulate gas and dust from the disk, cleaning their own orbit and becoming satellites of the planet. These theories explain the formation of most of the satellites of Jupiter, Uranus and Neptune.

Triton, the moon of Neptune

There is only one problem and is that these options do not solve the origin of Triton, the main moon of Neptune. Then the third possibility arises: tidal disruption events.

Neptune is thought to have “encountered” a binary planet in the past. Then, the tidal forces of Neptune ejected one of the bodies, and captured the other, Triton, in its orbit.

The possible life outside our solar system, as it happens inside it, will be linked to the existence of suitable conditions for its development. Thus, we should not look for life in places where there is not enough energy available (if the mass of the star is less than 0.2 times the mass of our sun, it is not expected that it can host habitable moons), or where conditions change dramatically. soon. This has led to the realization of the so-called habitability zone. In its broadest definition, it is about the areas in which the temperature allows the existence of liquid water on the surface of the celestial bodies that are there. However, we cannot rule out the possibility of other life forms either, that are not based on the chemistry of carbon, that do not require oxygen to subsist, or that vary in any other characteristic with respect to life on Earth.

Still, at least two requirements seem essential for life to emerge: energy, and molecules complex enough to form living things. Apart from the light received by the star of the system, which will be the main source of energy for any exomoon, the planet on which it orbits reflects a significant amount of light that the exomoon receives. Thus, even when the exomoon is eclipsed by the planet, it can still receive some of the star’s energy indirectly. Tidal warming is also a very important source of internal heat for exomoons. The energy is generated by the deformation of the exomoon due to the gravitational attraction of the planet, which changes according to the moon phase. The friction produced in the exomoon by these deformations generates energy in the form of heat, which can cause geological processes.

Although the constituent molecules of living beings could be present on the planet since its formation, it is unlikely that they could survive the high temperatures generated during the formation of the planet. Therefore, it is essential to study the arrival of exogenous material (that is, material that comes from outside the planetary system), through dust, asteroids and comets.

In the dense clouds of the interstellar medium, temperatures are so low that virtually any molecule, except hydrogen and helium, is frozen on the surface of the dust grains. Ice sheets are then formed, in which simple molecules such as water, carbon dioxide, methane, or ammonia, meet and can react with the energy from the ultraviolet radiation in the environment. This increases the chemical complexity, being able to form molecules essential for life, such as sugars, or amino acids. Comets also have ice sheets of this nature. Thus, the arrival of dust, asteroids and comets enriches exomoons with complex organic molecules, where, if the conditions are right, these prebiotic molecules can continue to react and, after millions of years, create increasingly complex chemical structures. that one day they may cause the appearance of the first forms of life, as life is thought to have arisen on Earth some 4 billion years ago. But there is more.

Life inside

It may happen that the interior of the exomoon harbors conditions that are even more conducive to life. The outer layers can act as a shield against radiation coming from the outside, giving a unique conditions for the development of life, as in Titan, the largest moon of Saturn. There is an entire ocean of liquid water under the surface, containing about 10 times more water than in all the Earth’s oceans combined.

Deadline: 2029

In case there is life in a distant planetary system, how can we detect it? If life is below the surface, we do not have tools at the moment that allow us to detect it. Therefore, efforts are focused on detecting molecules that are necessarily originated by some living organism, known as biomarkers (that is, life markers). We must be able to examine the atmospheres of exoplanets and exomoons that we find for clues of these molecules.

However, ensuring the presence of biomarkers in celestial objects thousands of light years away is not an easy task. It is barely 25 years since we detected the first exoplanet, and we have not yet been able to reliably detect the first exomoon. The European Space Agency (ESA) with its missions CHEOPS (launched in 2019 and intended for the exhaustive investigation of already discovered exoplanets), PLATO (scheduled for 2026, whose objective will be to search for new potentially habitable exoplanets) and Ariel (which will be launched in 2029 for the exhaustive study of the atmospheres of these systems) will allow us to take a giant step forward in the search for extrasolar life in the coming years. With an increasing interest on the part of all space agencies in the conquest of space, who knows to what extent we will be able to understand the phenomena of the universe from now on.

And the key question, what will be the first exomoon that we will discover? For now, the best candidate is located about 8000 light years away, orbiting a planet between three and eleven times more massive than Jupiter (that is, almost a thousand times the mass of Earth). It is similar in size to Neptune and its name is Kepler 1625 bi, according to a study published on the arXiv prepress server by René Heller, a space scientist at the Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research (Germany). This is the best candidate to become the first exosatellite detected by humanity and its discovery would give a new light to the history of astronomy.