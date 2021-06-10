In search of constant gravitational waves

Five years after the first detection of gravitational waves, which, like many other subsequent ones, were ephemeral due to explosive collisions of black holes and neutron stars, interest has grown towards another type of gravitational wave: the permanent type, coming from lonely neutron stars that rotate very quickly on themselves.

A neutron star is a corpse of a star, compacted in such a way that a mass no less than that of the Sun is concentrated in a sphere whose diameter is similar to the distance between two extremes of a large city. The compression that reigns in a neutron star is so great that the electrons in the atoms are “embedded” against the protons, giving rise to neutrons.

Neutron stars usually go around themselves in fractions of a second or in very few seconds. If the neutron star is not perfectly spherical, that will emit a continuous gravitational wave, like a buzz.

For now, it has not been possible to detect any of these neutron stars emitting a continuous gravitational wave.

A team consisting of, among others, Karl Wette and Lilli Sun, both from the Australian National University, and Lucy Strang from the University of Melbourne in Australia, has concluded that the best way to capture a permanent gravitational wave is to resort to to a strategy that relies on taking a closer look at the supernova remnants, debris clouds generated by stellar explosions known as supernovae that are the type that destroy the star and leave in its place an ultra-dense corpse and the aforementioned expanding debris cloud.

A supernova remnant that houses a neutron star (enlarged in inset). (Images: S. Snowden, R. Petre (LHEA / GSFC), C. Becker (MIT) et al., ROSAT Project, NASA)

Young neutron stars in supernova remnants are promising targets to search for such continuous gravitational waves, because typically not enough time has passed for the asymmetries introduced in their explosive birth in the ultradense corpse to have smoothed out. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)