In search of Christopher Columbus:

Portrait of Christopher Columbus by Sebastiano Piombo, from the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, painted by ist: Piombo, Sebastiano, Getty Images

A group of researchers will begin to genetically analyze their bone remains this May 20

Christopher Columbus died 515 years ago. It was May 20, 1506, and on that same date, May 20, a group of researchers have proposed reveal his great secret, that of its origin.

Known history does not make it clear, and historians disagree. There are hundreds of theories, with more or less data, defending different origins. Where was the discoverer of America really from? Genoese or Portuguese? Spanish or Romanian ?.

To finally find out, a team of scientists led by the professor of Legal and Forensic Medicine at the University of Granada, Dr. José Antonio Lorente, exhumed his remains from the sailor, those of his son Hernando and his brother Diego, about 20 years ago from the Cathedral of Seville where they were housed. And those exhumed remains are the ones that could now have the answer thanks to DNA.

The genetic analysis of the remains of Columbus

Since 2003, the bones of Columbus have remained safe in an armored room at the University of Granada. But this May 20 that room will no longer be shielded from mystery, it is the day chosen to start the genetic analysis of the skeletal remains, as much of Columbus, as of his brother and his son. Remains to be compared with other skeletal remains from different sources.

To carry out the research an interdisciplinary team of professionals has worked all these years side by side, until the precise technology has been developed to be able to achieve it.

The theories

We will then know if his real name was Pedro Ataíde and He was a Portuguese corsair as the University of Lisbon Professor Fernando Branco defends, or if he was the bastard son of Princess Leonor de Aviz as professors José Mattos e Silva and Antonio Mattos e Silva maintain; or if was born in Valencia into a family of converted Jews, as assured by Professor Francesc Albardaner i Llorens. Or it could really be called Salvador Fernandes Zarco and being a bastard son of Don Fernando, Duke of Beja and Viseu, and of Isabel Gonçalves, with Jewish and Genoese ancestry, according to the theory of Professor Carlos Evaristo.

There are also those who defend that He was Galician, Mallorcan and even Romanian. The theories are many but despite how extensive and documented some of them are, none has a certainty like the one that thanks to genetic analysis will now be achieved. This May 20 the countdown begins to know the real origin of the greatest adventurer in the history of Spain: Christopher Columbus.