In search of a new winning streak, Jose Aldo asks to face Dominick Cruz

After finding victory again in UFC, Jose Aldo already has his next goal in mind. In search of great fights, the former featherweight champion wants to face Dominick Cruz.

The statements were made in an interview with MMA Fighting.

“It would be the great fight to do. Dominick and me. Because of the importance of us in sports. The two of us were WEC champions, then we came to the UFC and continued with the belt. Then, it would be a great fight, for sure ”, declared Aldo.

After three consecutive defeats, Aldo returned to the path of victories defeating Marlon vera, by unanimous decision in UFC Vegas 17. Considered by many to be the best fighter in the history of featherweights, the Brazilian was champion among 2011 and 2015.. After the defeat in front Alexander Volkanovski, the Brazilian decided to go down to bantamweight.

With a record of 23-3, Dominick Cruz he was long considered the best fighter in the bantamweight division. After a series of injuries, he was out for almost three years. On his return, he was champion again, but lost the belt against Cody Garbrandt in 2016. In his last fight, he beat Casey kenney by decision divided into UFC 259.