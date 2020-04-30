International career, call for the Brazilian team, titles by a great Brazilian club and a lot of story to tell. This is the curriculum of midfielder Denilson, 32, who participated in the live ‘De casa com L!’. With spells at clubs like São Paulo, Arsenal and Cruzeiro, the player continues in search of a new career challenge after leaving Botafogo-SP, in early 2019.

Revealed by Tricolor do Morumbi, Denílson had a promising career start. In addition to conquering the South American with the Brazilian Under-17 Team, in 2005, the player was also part of the group that won the São Paulo tri-world championship in the same year. And he almost had a chance to be on the field at that opportunity.

– I was going to take the field in the second half of the semifinal, I was excited, but Paulo Autuori didn’t put it. In the final, when the judge whistled, I saw everyone jumping and I was 17, the youngest of the group … It was something out of this world. Being a world champion at that age, being part of that cast … – said Denílson, who fondly remembers the party in Brazil.

– When he arrived in Brazil it was something from another world. The Tietê Marginal crowded with heavy fans from São Paulo. That moment will never leave my memory.

The following year, Denílson went to Europe. Sold to Arsenal, the player faced new realities at a young age and had to face the challenges alone. Without the family company, the Brazilian had the support of world famous names such as coach Arsene Wenger, midfielder Gilberto Silva and striker Thierry Henry. It was five seasons in London and more than 100 matches for the Gunners. In the period, he was called up by Dunga for a friendly match with the Brazilian team in 2006, but did not enter the field.

From 2011, Denilson started to lose space in the team. The rise of the then young Englishman Jack Wilshere, added to some injury problems, started to influence its use. But nothing that had an equivalent to the effects of loneliness. According to the player, the homesickness of Brazil and his family began to affect his psychological, which ended up having a greater influence on his income at that time.

– It was difficult for the time I was “alone”. Sometimes I wanted to talk to someone, but there was no one. All this contributed and hindered on the pitch – said Denílson, who completed.

– I asked to go back to Brazil and talked to Wenger. He asked to come home and think calmly. He cared about me. Shakhtar Donestk was interested. The Sevilla director came to my house and talked about a possible trip to Spain. But my head was tired, I didn’t want to know about other countries and I wanted to go back to Brazil.

According to the player, Fluminense would be his destination initially, since he counted on the contribution of a partner to bear the costs. São Paulo, despite the interest, did not have a financial situation that would allow an agreement at that time. But, according to Denílson, a ‘little way’ by Juvenal Juvêncio, president of the São Paulo club at the time, sealed his return to Morumbi in 2011.

– It was all right. São Paulo at the time was unable to pay the salary and Fluminense had investors and was interested. But I don’t know what happened, Juvenal (president of São Paulo at the time) took care of him and I ended up returning. But I would go to Fluminense – he finished.

Upon returning to São Paulo, Denílson won the 2012 Copa Sudamericana title. In addition to the international conquest, the player fondly remembers the goal scored against Palmeiras at Morumbi, in a game valid for the 28th round of the Brazilian Championship of the same year.

– That moment was special because the goal was dedicated to my mother. She was from São Paulo and told her friends that I would play for São Paulo. My father told me this after years and I had to score a goal at the professional to dedicate to my mother. And, at that moment, I had the option of the pass, but I preferred to risk it. It looked like her hand was there. When I score the goal, all the players went to celebrate with me because everyone knew of my desire to score a goal for the professional – he recalled.

Denílson celebrates the great goal against Palmeiras in the 2012 Brasileirão (Photo: Rubens Chiri / São Paulo FC)

The midfielder left Tricolor in 2015 and agreed with Al-Wahda, from Saudi Arabia, where he stayed for two years. In 2016, he was loaned to Cruzeiro and had few opportunities, being released to look for another club. After spending time at Botafogo-SP in 2019, Denílson is looking for a new chance and has dedicated himself to returning to the pitch after the pandemic.

– I have dedicated myself to the maximum (in training at home). It is totally different, but I took this moment to improve my physical and technical form, so that when a club appears, I will be better off – he finished.

