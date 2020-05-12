Santiago has several activity centers that it did not have before. Only the Gran Teatro del Cibao to hold events and it was complicated, because if the parking lot with the fairs was busy, inside, in the halls you had to suspend artistic activities and find another date, wait a while. And in the Gran Arena del Cibao the same, and not all events can be done there. Now we have more options, all interesting like the León Center. Many attractive functions, social activities, talks, great exhibitions. The magnificent UTESA Convention Center is also ideal. There everything is celebrated and not to mention the Central Park, tremendous lung of our knight. Everything fits here. We can no longer complain, there are places for all tastes.

The environments

With the transmissions of the television programs, many talents of these spaces always discreet, in which it was known how they live, but you already know what their home is like. When they are well-known journalists, or professional participants in them, they usually have behind them a library or family photos, renowned journalists, most have good taste in beautiful paintings and of great value, others such as the case of the esteemed Julito Hazim , he does it from a comfortable office in his house, with a comfortable leather chair and almost all those who accompany Dr. Hazim, as it turns out, have their nice apartment. Another who participates in various TV spaces is the geologist Osiris de León, he has a beautiful apartment, a large plasma television, good and beautiful works of art.

How stressful!

Streaming from the Zoom platform is comfortable, but sometimes stressful. Because it is fashion, not only do they use it for television programs, they also hold press conferences, birthdays, social, political, business and chercha activities. Imagine how the signal is weak, when it is not that it is frizzy, it is that the voice goes away, although it is easy to manipulate, not everyone knows how to handle it and for some guests it is chaos, sometimes it must be done by phone, because also, if they are women, they have not gone to the salon and the men, let alone bearded and who do not have hairdressers, much less ironed shirts, since there are no open laundries. Ayayay, what nonsense!

Commentary

I commented in the last column of the places that make sandwiches and salads by orders that are known in these flavors and now they are serving it at home. One of them is the mother of designer Leonel Lirio, Doña María de Lirio, known in Los Jardines Metropolitanos for the years she has been making pastries, quipes and other delicacies. It is sought by many people for large and small events and family, because these days it is offering baskets with these exquisite sandwiches.

