The global coronavirus pandemic COVID-19 caused thousands of health professionals and professionals from different areas to develop new tools to improve how to prevent new infections and prevent the virus from reaching new people.

In that context, the municipality of San Isidro made the decision to implement a new remote monitoring system for patients with Covid-19 or who exhibit symptoms of the disease.

It’s about a tracking system Which is placed to all patients who enter an entity as a possible suspicious case, for having some of the characteristic symptoms of coronavirus.

After having a swab, health professionals put on a bracelet that allows patient monitoring.

From that moment on, specialists can find out where the patient is, what their symptoms are, and what type of treatment they are following.

If the swab test gives a positive Covid-19 result, the infected patient continues with the bracelet and is admitted to one of the three municipal hospitals. In case of not having a place within some of the entities, you must remain at home.

Instead, if the swab result is negative, the electronic device is removed.

About the device

Bracelet works through a QR Code than enables the recording of what doctors call “each of the events” of that person. Those events can be transfer, laboratories, controls, and even the symptoms you have.

That recorded information it is sent to a main program that alerts, for example, in case the patient exceeds a certain degree of fever.

The municipal secretary of Public Health, Juan Viaggio remarked that “the same patient can scan the QR code with the camera of his cell phone and in this way he also enters information agreed with the doctor”.

“Thus, we achieve a daily follow-up that will be highly effective in the event that coronavirus cases multiply.Viaggio completed.

For his part, the mayor of San Isidro, Gustavo Posse, stressed that “this system manages to nuclear all patients“

“In that way, We work in advance using technology as an ally. And if there were a massive number of cases in this pandemic, this program will be very effective“, full.