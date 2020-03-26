In Russia it seems that the coronavirus pandemic is not affecting as much as in other European countries such as Spain, Italy, France or Germany. There, there are still many tennis clubs open that allow the training of many tennis players, yes, with some restrictions: “Here as in the vast majority of countries, all tournaments have been suspended or canceled, but we can still access the courts to train normally. The only restriction is that there cannot be more than three people on the same track, that is, there can only be the coach and two more players. We had to adapt some schedules, but here the situation is different from the rest from countries. In addition, in training no one wears a mask, “said Artur Valetov, a coach of the Podolsk Academy in statements collected by L’Equipe.

