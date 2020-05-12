In River They are already evaluating the contracts of the players, especially those that end in the middle of the year. In times of pandemic and quarantine, the economic situation of the Millionaire is not the best and in recent days it has been known that there are eight club players who are on loan at different clubs but who should return mid-year.

Of them, those of Carlos Auzqui and Luciano Lollo they are punctually the most expensive for the club and it is not ruled out that they continue their loans in Lanús and Banfield. This is what stands out from the information provided by the journalist Nicolás Distasio.

“At Banfield we have to wait if Falcioni is going to continue as a coach, but the leaders are satisfied with Lollo’s performance and the idea is for him to stay, but not by using the purchase option but by renewing the loan with the same conditions as the current contract, “Distasio explained.

Both he and Auzqui end their ties on June 30 and in River they must decide what to do since, if they return, they should take care of their salaries. “The Auzqui thing goes through a similar situation. The leadership is satisfied with the performance and the idea is to sustain it. Lanús is not going to make use of the purchase option, which is 3 million dollars, but it seems to me that Lanús, if the insistence of the technician is important, he can ask River for the possibility of a new loan “

The Millionaire’s position would be, in principle, to open a negotiation to expand the loans. Taking into account that in the face of the economic crisis it will be difficult for the two clubs to make use of the purchase option, the journalist assured that “River can open up to this option. They were the highest contracts. I add Matías Moya who is in Banfield and I know you liked it but I also know it’s not a priority. ” Will it be given?

