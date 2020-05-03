Since the beginning of the quarantine, last March, SuperVia – a railway concessionaire in Rio de Janeiro – has lost 13 million passengers. The daily movement fell between 65% and 70% in relation to a normal business day of operation of the company.

After the access restriction decree established by the Rio government, nine stations were closed. There is also access control by the Military Police at another 15 stations that link Baixada Fluminense to the capital, where only professionals from essential areas are allowed to enter.

Without passengers, SuperVia trains circulate more empty

The train is the only mode of transport authorized to connect the cities of the Baixada Fluminense with the city of Rio de Janeiro, which implies the concessionaire’s duty to keep all extensions working normally, even with the expressive drop in passengers. “This means that we need R $ 40 million per month to guarantee the operation of the service in May and June”, says the president of the concessionaire, Antônio Carlos Sanches.

He says that, in addition to cutting expenses, he has been negotiating with the state government, the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) and federal agencies in search of financial support to guarantee the maintenance of the operation during this pandemic period. According to the executive, the operation has required some additional costs, such as cleaning trains to avoid contamination by users. “At Central do Brasil, all trains that arrive have to be cleaned.”

Sanches says that, by law, every five years the company has to undergo a contractual review. “This year, we will go through this renegotiation. We were already discussing imbalances for the past five years. Now, we will have to include the effects of the pandemic.” According to him, the tariff increase would not be feasible at this time. “In the UK, the government is taking over the system’s expenses for six months. We have to think of other ways to rebalance the contracts.”

SuperVia has 2.5 thousand employees, 1.3 thousand in operation and 800 in maintenance. Since March last year, the company has been managed by the Japanese company Mitsui, which acquired the Odebrecht Transport concession. “In August, we started to reformulate the company, with work on the security and modernization of roads and trains,” says Sanches.

