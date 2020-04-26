RIO – On the front lines of combating serious cases of covid-19, health professionals from one of the most prestigious private hospitals in Rio are also succumbing. Despite the strictest safety rules, the disease has reached 15% to 20% of the team, revealing a cruel facet of the pandemic.

Copa Star is considered top of the line, from the point of view of technology and personnel. There are 60 doctors and 300 assistants, including nurses, nursing technicians and physiotherapists. He currently has 65 patients, most of whom are intubated. “A cruel side is the isolation of patients and doctors; many have chosen to leave home,” said the hospital’s medical director, Bruno Celoria, 35. “The impact is great; we have lost labor, receptionists, doctors, nurses.”

One of the coordinators of the ICUs, Márcio Ananias, 53, developed the severe form of the disease and had to stay in the unit where he works for ten days. “I thought I was going to die, I even called life insurance and the bank manager.” To prevent the circulation of the virus, patients at covid-19 stay in units isolated from the rest of the hospital and do not receive visits. “I felt lonely, depressed, I got sick in my head.”

Copa Star has 14 beds of negative pressure – rooms with an antechamber and a kind of filter that prevents the virus from leaving. At first, the hospital’s director, João Pantoja, thought they would be sufficient. But it has already opened three exclusive units for covid-19 and plans a fourth.

Much of the transmission occurs when the patient has no symptoms. Ananias, for example, got the disease from a private patient who was treating diverticulitis and didn’t even know she had covid-19. The coordinator of the hospital’s intensive care units, Fábio Miranda, 63, had mild symptoms and recovered at home. “When the first patients started arriving seven, eight weeks ago, I went to a hotel,” he says. “Then I managed to convince the whole family to go to Teresópolis.”

Not everyone can do this. “My wife is also a doctor and we have five children, there is no way to leave the house,” says intensivist Maximiliano Dutra, 46, supervisor of one of the covidiaries (as doctors call exclusive units for covid-19). “We take every precaution, but the risks are there.”

