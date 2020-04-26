A group of dozens of supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro disobeyed decrees from the State and the municipality of Rio to protest this Sunday morning, 26. The protesters – most without masks – gathered at the door of the building where the mayor lives, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ). The deputy, however, is in Brasilia.

The obligation to wear a mask was determined by decree of Mayor Marcelo Crivella, Bolsonaro’s ally, eight days ago. Another disobedience by the participants of the act occurred at the state level, since they went to the sand of São Conrado beach, south of the capital of Rio de Janeiro, and extended a strip with the words Maia in the jail. Governor Wilson Witzel’s decree prohibits staying on state beaches.

Witzel was also the target of the demonstration. He is one of the governors most attacked by the president and his supporters. On Twitter, bolsonaristas who were on the waterfront this morning published messages with the hashtags #ForaMaia and #ForaWitzel.

Protesters criticize the social isolation measures imposed during the coronavirus pandemic. In a video, a young man without a mask says that Maia needs to “listen to the people”, that “she wants to go back to work”.

In another publication, a man – this one wearing a mask in the colors of the Brazilian flag – claims that he is “touching terror” on the door of the deputy’s building.

On Twitter, the hashtag #MaiaTemQueExit is among the most talked about subjects in Brazil. By 1:30 pm, about 420,000 posts with the phrase had already been made.

Sought, the Military Police reported that teams from the 23rd Battalion (Leblon) “accompany an agglomeration of people” that takes place in São Conrado. “The road has been closed on the spot, and the act is still peaceful so far.”

See too:

Bolsonaro records video in friendly tone with Centrão leader Arthur Lira

.