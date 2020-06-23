The streaming service for Microsoft ‘gamers’, Mixer, will close on July 22 after four yearss in which the Redmond company has not managed to reach the necessary scale to successfully compete with alternatives such as Twitch or YouTube.

But the most surprising thing is that its users and streamers are not going to be left behind, but will be automatically relocated to another of Mixer’s competitors, Facebook Gaming. Both the closure of the service and the Microsoft-Facebook agreement have caught the gamer community by surprise.

Phil Spencer attributes Mixer’s death to the fact that having started far behind their rivals in number of monthly viewers. “I think the Mixer community is really going to benefit from the broad audience that Facebook has.”

What will become of …?

Viewers with outstanding Ember balances, channel subscriptions, or Mixer Pro subscriptions will be ‘compensated’ with Xbox gift cards. Microsoft encourages you to spend the remaining Embers and Sparks to help your favorite streamers before the move is consumed.

In the case of streamers who participated in the Mixer monetization program, they will be eligible for the Facebook Gaming ‘Level Up’ program; while those who had exclusive contracts with Mixer (such as Shroud and Ninja) will be free to retransmit from from now on the platform they want.

According to Spencer, Microsoft did not make this decision motivated by the search for profitability, but “an agreement that would be more beneficial for the community and the streamers.” But the truth is There are business factors that explain why Microsoft has chosen this strategy.

Sacrifice Mixer to boost xCloud

Mixer lacked, effectively, the dimensions that Microsoft needed to become the basis for the imminent launch of xCloud, the cloud gaming service with which Microsoft wants to stand up to Stadia, and with which it has proposed to reach the figure of 2,000 million users.

However, joining forces with Facebook “offers a better place to launch more Project xCloud content,” and allows turn your broad community of viewers into potential users of your xCloud, which could be offered the option to go, with a single click, to play in the same game that they were viewing a few seconds before.

“I don’t think we have to wait too long to see the result of the collaboration between our two companies with the goal of offering this technology to Facebook Gaming viewers.”

Certainly, the US media points out later this year as the date chosen by Microsoft to launch xCloud as part of the company’s Xbox Game Pass offering.

Track | The Verge

Share

Microsoft closes Mixer and will transfer its users to Facebook Gaming: in exchange, it seeks to increase the impact of Project xCloud