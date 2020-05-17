Former Vice President Milagros Ortiz Bosch stated that the current incumbent, Margarita Cedeño Lizardo, must take a leave of absence from her duties due to her status as a candidate for that position in the presidential elections.

“It is not for the exercise of her functions in the Government that Dr. Margarita Cedeño de Fernández must take leave, it is because of her status as a candidate for the vice presidency of the Republic, as proposed by several laws to care for public assets and democratize the electoral debate in the Dominican Republic ”, explained Ortiz Bosch.

These statements come after the Minister of Public Administration, Ramón Ventura Camejo, defended Cedeño during the past week, asserting that he does not violate any norm of function or public administration, citing article 19.4 of the Organic Law of Public Administration and Law. 41-08 of Public Function.

On this, the also leader of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) responded to Ventura Camejo assuring that the rules that govern these provisions are not above the laws of Parties and the Electoral Regime, which are after 41-08, indicating that they overlap any other that is contrary to it.

“We have the obligation to remind friend Ramón Ventura Camejo of the legal principle that establishes that in contradictory conflicts between laws, the one with the most recent approval will always prevail,” he said.

Likewise, he added that the head of Public Administration uses only a part of article 139 of the Electoral Regime Law, ignoring the part that supports his observations on the violations that the current vice president incurs.

In this sense, he cited paragraph 2 of article 139 of the Organic Law of the Electoral System, which refers to the exception to the compulsory license and prohibits his appearance in public acts or in the media for proselytizing purposes.

As proof of Cedeño’s infractions, Ortiz Bosch pointed out that on Monday, May 11, the vice president predicted the victory of her party in a media outlet, declaring “we will win because we are the most experienced team.”

