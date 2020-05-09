In all, eight politicians who have held senior government positions signed a text critical of Brazil’s current foreign policy stance

In response to an article published in the State, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ernesto Araújo, criticized yesterday (FRIDAY) the former President of the Republic Fernando Henrique Cardoso, the former Chancellor Celso Amorim and the former Brazilian Ambassador to Washington Rubens Ricupero. They were called “champions of hypocrisy” by the current chancellor, who also hinted that the trio defends “globalist clichés”.

The three were authors, along with Aloysio Nunes Ferreira, Celso Lafer, Francisco Rezek, José Serra and Hussein Kalout, from a critical text on the orientation of Brazilian foreign policy, conducted by Araújo. They have all held senior government positions related to the area of ​​Foreign Relations.

“In addition to violating the Federal Constitution, the current guidance imposes on the country costs that are difficult to repair, such as the collapse of external credibility, loss of markets and the flight of investments,” they wrote.

They criticized the Brazilian vote at the UN to expand the embargo against Cuba, the lack of support for issues related to discrimination by race or gender and “support for coercive measures in neighboring countries”.

Araújo wrote 12 tweets to refute the article and said it applies “each and every constitutional principle”.

In the MRE today we respect and defend the nation’s constitutional principles without rest. National independence is sovereignty. We do not let international bodies legislate in place of our Congress. Who proposes “global governance” is that it violates the Federal Constitution. – Ernesto Araújo (@ernestofaraujo) May 8, 2020

