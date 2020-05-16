Many of the Resident Evil 3 Nemesis players might consider the main antagonist of the game as one of the most chilling in the whole Resident Evil saga; perhaps this is the main focus of the game. In Resident Evil 3 Remake, Capcom kept Nemesis pretty much the way it was remembered in the original, except for a few changes.

In a recent interview, it has been revealed that one of the changes that was made to Nemesis links its origins to Resident Evil 4. Tim Turi, a PlayStation content communicator, interviewed part of the Resident Evil 3 development team about Nemesis. In this interview, it is explained that Nemesis was given the ability to infect zombies with parasites by the Resident Evil 4 Cattle, which are infected by the Las Plagas parasites.

The NE-α parasite in Resident Evil 3 was created by Umbrella to Imitate The Plagues of Resident Evil 4. “We wanted NE-α it would infect enemies to be visually similar to the Plague-infected Cattle, so fans would put the pieces together and realize that Nemesis is a perfect part of the entire Resident Evil saga. “

While Capcom’s goal was to help Nemesis will fit better in the Resident Evil franchise, may have even done that Resident Evil 4 fits the narrative better. As many can corroborate, the connection of this fourth installment with other games is minimal, with a very independent plot for the most part, hiding the conflict in Umbrella in many parts.

Certainly have a Nemesis partially created by the Las Plagas parasite, gives the Resident Evil 4 story much more meaning for the general story than it had before.

Source: Game Rant – PlayStation