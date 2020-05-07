15 minutes. Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Florida increased by 563 in the last 24 hours to 38,002, of which 1,539 have so far been fatal, reported health authorities in a state where the reopening plan was already started after a month of lockdown.

The Health Department said there were 68 deaths from COVID-19 since Tuesday morning, 25 of them in Miami-Dade County, the most affected by the new coronavirus with 13,232 cases and 432 deaths since March 1. .

It is the highest daily death toll in Florida after the 83 recorded on April 28.

Hospitalizations total 6,557 and the tests carried out so far are 482,005, of which 7.9% tested positive.

The three counties excepted from phase one of the state reopening that began on May 1, Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach, remain the hardest hit by the pandemic.

Miami-Dade, with 2.7 million inhabitants and almost 70% of the Hispanic population, had 147 new cases in the last 24 hours and has accumulated 13,232 since the first case of Florida’s coronavirus was officially registered on March 1.

Broward records 5,417 cases and 219 deaths, and Palm Beach, 3,415 cases and 215 deaths.

Full reopening will depend on the evolution of the pandemic

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday the first mobile unit of a laboratory that can give results in 45 minutes will operate at Hard Rock Stadium, outside Miami.

He also indicated that a decontamination system will be installed that can decontaminate 80,000 masks a day.

Phase one of the plan to “get Florida back on its feet,” as defined by Governor Ron DeSantis, allows the reopening of restaurants and shops, albeit at 25% of capacity, and frees physicians to care for patients and schedule operations as before the pandemic.

Classes are still suspended statewide, as are visits to senior centers and residences.

Bars, nightclubs, cinemas, gyms, hairdressers, barbershops and beauty centers remain closed during phase one, for which there is no end date, as it will depend on the evolution of the pandemic.

The tourism sector, which is number one in Florida, is still paralyzed and unemployment increased sharply due to layoffs and temporary job and salary suspensions.

More than a million Floridians have applied for unemployment benefits so far.