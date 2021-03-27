In red thread, Yanet García elevates and dethrones Demi Rose | Instagram

The beautiful ex weather girl of the Today Program, Yanet Garcia He did it again! The young Mexican greatly surprised her followers on Instagram by sharing a photograph in which she decided to elevate her most famous curves for the camera in red thread and ended up dethroning the beautiful Demi Rose.

The Bellezonismo actress delighted Internet users in the image in which she was shown next to a man, with whom she competed for the best silhouette. Yanet García looks really beautiful in a flirty two-piece set of intense red and lace, the ourfit allowed to perfectly show the pronounced curves of the bride of Lewis Howes.

García, who for some time was romantically linked with Hoy’s host Raúl Araiza, complemented her look with evening make-up, her really spectacular hair and her manicure in a tender pink color. For the photograph, the beautiful Yanet posed in half profile to show off her red thread to the fullest and completely unseat the boy on her side.

As if that were not enough, the beauty of the girl fitness It can be seen from another angle, since at the bottom of the photograph a mirror reflects what we cannot see of the beautiful model. Yanet García took advantage of the publication to thank the young man for the images, since he is a photographer.

In the text, the television host She shared that she feels very happy to work with this guy as he is always so much fun and they do incredible teamwork. Diego has always supported her since her beginnings in the world of modeling.

It’s always so fun working with you @dievko @dievkophoto I love you so much friend! , wrote the former Televisa star.

The admiration that the former weather girl has for this professional is more than evident and I do not hesitate to show it in each of the words she shared on her official Instagram account.

I tell you that Diego has taken photos of me since my beginnings in modeling and since then I knew that he would be a super special person in my life. He is a super professional photographer that you can trust and you feel safe and have a lot of fun. We both come from below trying to do our best and working hard to fulfill our dreams.

ADMIRE THE SPECTACULAR FIGURE OF YANET HERE

The influencer also shared this publication 17 hours ago and has exceeded 300 thousand reactions on the famous social network. The comment box was filled with emojis of heart kisses and others for Yanet, in addition to many compliments for this beautiful woman.

Yanet García has more than 13 million followers on Instagram, not far behind the beautiful British model Demi Rose, who has more than 16 million. The Mexican has been compared to the British beauty thanks to her huge curves.

Garcia is proud of who she is and where she came from, which is why she frequently shares photos of what she looked like and what she looks like now thanks to her effort and dedication. The truth is that García was a very slim girl and her curves were conspicuous by the absence of her silhouette.

The beautiful Yanet took pains to have a healthy diet and hard training to naturally achieve the figure that she currently holds and that placed her in one of the viewers’ favorites on Televisa’s morning program.

García seeks to encourage others to change their life and their image in various ways, she is a true fitness coach and is currently preparing as a Nutritionist to give eating advice like a professional.