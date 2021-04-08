In red thread Apolonia Lapiedra, she wants you to love her and is looking for a date | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful actress and Spanish model Apolonia Lapiedra has been uploading attractive photographs to her Instagram for long months and this time we will address a photograph in which she appeared posing in red thread and asking her fans to love her and to please tag one of those friends so that we might be able to meet him and get in touch with him or her.

That’s right, this is one of his more attractive photos and one in which, by the way, she wears a look quite different from the one she uses today because she wore a fairly long pompadour or fringe that covered her forehead and her figure, of course, is just as pretty and stylized.

His loyal followers consider that his entertainment pieces are among the best on the internet and not only talking about his videos in which by the way he acts quite well and that have been enjoyed by millions but also on his official Instagram where we can see it differently. shape and a little more reserved.

But of course you cannot miss an opportunity to show off your charms and also to pamper that loyal audience that supports you in everything you do by liking and commenting on some creative compliments and compliments.

Apolonia Lapiedra is also doing an advertising campaign collaborating with a brand that dedicated itself to making a toy for men with its image, it is the Feel toy, which is now available for sale and if you are one of its biggest fans you can not miss out on having one