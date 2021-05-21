In red she looks good, Maribel Guardia falls in love in a ball gown | INSTAGRAM

As expected the beautiful model Y Costa Rican driver Maribel Guardia has given us a new photograph on her profile of Official instagram, in which it does not stop surprising us with its great beauty and its excellent way to to model these sets to the cry of fashion.

This time the native of Costa Rica He gave us an image of excellent quality in which we can appreciate how well the color red looks, in addition to being a very elegant and beautiful set that has quite interesting elements both in its cut and in its preparation.

At the top, the fabric crosses your neck and folds to function as a top, while the bottom part appears to be a elegant skirt, something perfect to go out to dinner at a restaurant or perhaps to become the center of attention in a social event.

This is how Maribel shares her collaborations most important with that clothing store that I trust her so that you can discover her products in this way, one that is admirable because she has not stopped trying to stay as fit and healthy as possible to continue sharing her life a little more with all your fans who love whatever content you upload for them.

There is no doubt that the Costa Rican seems that every moment that passes becomes more beautiful but the most important thing is that she shows a positive attitude and faith that has worked very well for her to cope with her new stage of influencer.

In a few hours, the photograph managed to exceed 26,000 likes and continues to increase, so we can appreciate that her fans are really aware of everything that goes up, supporting her by giving her likes and commenting by the way many compliments, positive comments, thanks and of course those love emojis.

There is no doubt that the former driver looks very young and pretty in each piece of entertainment that uploads and has managed to demonstrate her excellent gift for sharing those beautiful outfits that she receives by parcel.

A professional photographer is in charge of capturing your beauty with the professional camera in snapshots that are always the most attractive and flirtatious, sometimes from the stairs of your home and sometimes in the backyard of your own home.