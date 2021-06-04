In red lace Rihanna completely surprised the internet | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful singer, model Y barbadian businesswoman Rihanna is more than focused on wearing her best clothes that are part of her brand and this time she did it to appear on the cover of the vogue magazine Italy.

This is how the beautiful young woman surprised the whole world posing in a Photographs for fame the magazine, but the one that most caught the attention of Internet users was one in which he appears wearing lace Red which appears to be made up of rose petals.

The singer’s fans quickly came to like her, achieving more than 4,600,000 likes in a very short time only in 24 hours.

Many are very excited to see that Rihanna is more than present in their social media and hoping that one day he returns to music to release a new album or at least a single.

However, it seems that she is more than focused on continuing to model and sell her beautiful products, her Savage x Fenty brand is doing the most successful and it has not stopped launching new products, always betting on inclusion and beautiful designs.

The work he achieved with the magazine’s photographers is impressive, the quality, the effort, the professionalism and above all the great passion that exists on the part of all those involved with this project is quite noticeable.

If you enter his profile you will realize that there are a large number of models, all varied different and without stereotypes, something that goes quite well with his style and his way of being.

At the moment they are only able to continue enjoying what is working in the fashion industry, missing music a little, but recognizing that he is really doing very well in what he does, and it shows that he has a lot of passion for do it.

What is really important for Rihanna’s fans is that she is very happy and very busy in her new job and above all indulging her fans with such attractive and beautiful images, so we recommend that you keep an eye on Show News so that you don’t miss them and can continue to enjoy their excellent photo shoots.