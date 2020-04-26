Odalys Ramírez she was the first television star in Mexico to publicly disclose that she had COVID-19, and for several weeks she was in quarantine; You have now returned to post to your account Instagram, with a photograph that has surprised his followers.

View this post on Instagram Like when you wake up feeling better and you want to eat the world, but then you remember that you have COVID19 and you better take it easy, and you dress super fitness to do 10 min of yoga in isolation…. I understand myself. Kisses ! And to continue taking care of yourself ⭐️✨💪🏻😘 A post shared by odalysrp (@odalysrp) on Mar 25, 2020 at 10:25 am PDT

View this post on Instagram Sunday 🍀💙💫 A post shared by odalysrp (@odalysrp) on Apr 12, 2020 at 9:33 am PDT

In the image, the beautiful driver appears with dark glasses and a red bikini with polka dots that highlights her spectacular figure. Immediately the photo – which already has more than 40 thousand likes – generated many comments from fans who admired the body of Odalys, and who were surprised by how good it looks after recovering from the disease.

View this post on Instagram Saturday Mood 😘 #Bikini @leilani_designs ❣️ A post shared by odalysrp (@odalysrp) on Apr 25, 2020 at 1:26 pm PDT

Odalys has already returned to give her shows section on a newscast in Mexico, and her husband Patrick Borghetti (who also tested positive for COVID-19, and has already recovered) joined the entertainment program again after several weeks of absence “Come the joy”.

View this post on Instagram Working #Peace 😘 A post shared by odalysrp (@odalysrp) on Apr 21, 2020 at 11:04 am PDT

