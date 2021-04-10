In red, Andrea Legarreta dethrons Galilea Montijo’s legs | Instagram

The dear Andrea Legarreta She is still away from the Hoy Program and it is thanks to her vacations that she has shared spectacular images like the most recent one. With just one photograph, Erik Rubín’s wife left Galilea Montijo in oblivion and positioned herself as the best legs of the Hoy Program.

Andrea Legarreta Martinez He impressed his followers on Instagram with his most recent photograph in which, in short, his legs became the protagonists.

Mía’s mother and Nina Rubin she posed for the camera like a professional with a mini shorts and a shirt very fitted to her red body. The actress complemented her outfit with a flirty hat and highlighted her beautiful legs by posing on tiptoe and highlighting her muscles.

Andrea Legarreta has proven to be an expert in photography angles and poses, which is why she recently highlighted that the secret to looking taller and with longer and more stylized legs was to take the photo from below, advice that was taken very well for this one. panorama.

The television host chose a nice colonial background to pose and held onto a stair rail to stay on tiptoe, the image looks really artistic and many say that with it, I defeat the beautiful and toned legs of Galilea Montijo.

The photograph was shared 16 hours ago and has already exceeded 40 thousand reactions on the famous social network. Andrea Legarreta accompanied the photograph with a profound message about thinking about the past.

Go back? Just to remember how beautiful it is and be grateful for what you’ve learned … Selective memory, they call it, the television presenter wrote as a description of her photograph.

The wife of Erik rubin He recently became part of the entertainment news not because of his vacations, but because of the statements of the former Timbiriche member about his youth loves. Rubín spoke about spending a night with a “cupcake”, Salma Hayek, with whom he says he had a great time even though he was not in good condition. These statements were made for the Golden Scorpion and added that after that night he did not see the Hollywood star again.

The singer also shared that he was betrayed by his friend and Timbiriche partner, Diego Shoening, because when he was dating the beautiful Thalía, Shoening came hand in hand with the actress and singer shouting from the rooftops that they were a couple. Andrea Legarreta’s husband stressed that when Diego and Thalía separated, he was the “ganon.”

The media did not avoid going to question Andrea about her partner’s statements and with annoyance she replied that much of what was said was already in the public domain and that she knew all that since they both knew her past and had spoken about his exes and others, so he was upset by the commotion that was made of what was said.

But the family continues to give something to talk about since Andrea and Erik’s daughter, Mía, launched herself as a singer. The beautiful young woman began her career as a performer with the right foot and with the hand of her father and some other celebrities. However, what gave him something to talk about unfortunately was not his talent and beauty, but there are those who claim that one of his songs is a plagiarism.

Mia and Nina have proven to be two very talented girls and from a very young age they have been close to screens and microphones. The young women have been part of theater and television projects and are predicted to have a successful career.