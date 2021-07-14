In Quiero Cantar, Cynthia Rodríguez exudes elegance | Instagram

As a way out of a beauty contest is how Cynthia Rodríguez looks in a photograph that she shared from her Instagram account, the singer-songwriter looks like a whole “miss Universe“in an elegant dress that largely defines her silhouette.

A tight haute couture dress was the piece that marked not only Cynthia Rodríguez’s small waist, but many other of her charms, conquering all her followers who did not hesitate to dedicate praise and praise to her “former academic“.

Cynthia Rodriguez, has gained greater popularity and it was for the recently released section “I want to sing” where the “former student of La Academia“He appeared imposing in a strapple garment that ran all over his silhouette to the ground.

The long dress, from the “host of Venga la Alegría“It not only allowed to show a little of the legs of the Coahuilense, since it wore a long opening, but also left the part of the neck and lower to the air when starting with a heart-shaped cut with a large ornament that stood out from the sides.

The piece in nude tone provided a very warm image to the so-called “grupera princess” since the adornment in her outfit was carried out by some stones embedded in the fabric of the dress in brown and gold, for which Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz only chose for wearing light accessories that did not compete with the outfit

So my look for the beginning of #QuieroCantar in @vengalaalegriatva, Makeup and Hairstyle: @vaniamakeup, Stylist: @george_figueroa Dress: @victoryjesse Photo: @sergiotorressa.

It was the message shared by the beautiful girlfriend of Carlos Rivera who does not miss the opportunity to share various moments with his followers, however, there is no doubt that it has made many arouse Carlos Rivera envy.

His first fans quickly manifested after sharing the publication, and it was his faithful companions of the morning who dedicated several compliments

You look gorgeous, I adore you, wrote the “former contestant” of the “Survivor” reality show @kristalsilva, her partner in the morning and in the section.

Ah, jijo de su … commented impressed @chefmarianos followed by a face with hearts.

Beautiful, dedicated @Lauragii

Spectacular !!!!, Expressed @india_martinez_oficial.

BEAUTIFUL, was the message from her friend “La Chicuela”.

Spectaculaaaaar !!! Wrote the host of the YouTube channel “Pinky Promise” @karladiazof ,.

Who can remember a few months ago, the “model” and “dancer” attended his program with Laura Gii one of his companions in the morning of Tv Azteca.

On the other hand, her fans did not stop praising the singer and “television actress” who added 106,065 likes in the snapshot.

You always steal the attention beautiful, ‘Perfect’, I miss your looks so much in the Academy and this one stole the show completely, you looked beautiful! ‘You are a goddess’, It was missed to see you with that kind of dresses’, some of his 3.2 million followers.

In some other comments, they highlighted that the only thing they did not seem to like was the background of the photograph since cans of paint appeared behind

Very beautiful there in the paintings … ‘All good but behind the paint cans’ ..

Without a doubt, despite everything the “youtuber” swept away and left a very good impression on all the loyal users who follow in his footsteps on the platform. The beautiful star of the small screen who not only stands out for her beauty but also for her career with 7 soap operas, 3 unitary series, 5 television programs, not to mention that she has set music for several main themes for some melodramas in the production house where she collaborates. .